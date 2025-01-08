USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, Odds, TV Channel
The No. 4 USC Trojans women's basketball team is 14-1, 4-0 in Big Ten Conference play. USC is coming off their most dominant win yet, defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by 50 points. The Women of Troy will face the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins on Jan. 8.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will open against the Maryland Terrapins at 5:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. The game broadcast will be on FS1.
USC vs. Maryland Preview:
The matchup between Maryland and USC will be a top-ten matchup. The Women of Troy are coming off a big win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 92-42. It was an overall dominant performance by the Trojans at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Having back-to-back road games can be challenging, but the Trojans have the momentum heading into Maryland.
Despite the dominating win, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb believed the offense was not that good in the first half. In many games this season, USC ran away in the second half but kept it close in the first.
“I didn’t think we were that good on offense in the first half. We had 13 turnovers, we talked about turning it over last week. We talked about learning to keep our foot on the gas, not playing the scoreboard,” Gottlieb said. “We’re still a relatively new team together. We’re still growing together.”
Even with away games, the USC Trojans draw in big crowds in support for them, which was seen at the Rutgers game.
“I think it’s really unreal. We did we come in here to do a job, trying to get the win, trying to get better at our transition defense or whatever play we’re calling but when you think big picture it really is something,” Gottlieb said about USC drawing in a large crowd on the East Coast. “I’ve said it in LA, JuJu’s had really a cultural impact. I mean that the girls and boys that come to the game. The way that it’s impacted our program. It’s hard to impact winning like this”
USC guard JuJu Watkins and forward Kiki Iriafen have been consistent this season, scoring double digits in every game. Watkins leads the team averaging 25.1 points per game, while Iriafen averages 17.9 points, but leads the team with 9 rebounds.
The Big Ten conference has many tough teams. Watkins spoke about the talented conference after the Rutgers win.
“It’s a blessing every time we come out here and play a solid team and I think that’s an occurrence that happens often,” Watkins said.
The Maryland Terrapins are undefeated this season with a 14-0 record. The Terrapins have defeated three ranked opponents this year, but USC will be their first top-ten matchup. Guard Kaylene Smikle is leading the Terrapins with 18.1 points and 1.9 steals per game. Guard Saylor Poffenbarger leads with 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.
The USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins have played just once in history, dating back to Dec. 4, 1993. The Trojans defeated Maryland 92-85. The matchup at Xfinity Center will be a test for both teams.
USC vs. Maryland Prediction:
The Trojans are 8.5-point favorites against Maryland. It will be a close matchup, but USC will get the win, 77-74.
After USC’s game against Maryland, the Trojans will head home to Galen Center to face the 9-6 Penn State Lady Lions on Jan. 12.
