Will USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Break Caitlin Clark's Basketball Scoring Record?
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins is one of the biggest stars in all of college basketball. Watkins lit the country on fire as a freshman last season, averaging 27.1 points per game, and has continued that trend this season. She is averaging 25.2 points per game in 2024-2025 season on much more efficient shooting clips.
If she keeps this pace up for a couple more years, she could end up breaking Caitlin Clark's record for all-time career points scored in NCAA Division I Basketball.
Where does Watkins stand right now?
JuJu Watkins On Historic Pace
While it is still very early in her career, JuJu Watkins could very well be on her way to break the Division I basketball all-time scoring record. The record is held by former Iowa Hawkeyes star, Caitlin Clark, who scored 3,951 points in her career spanning from 2020-2024. Clark was selected No. 1 in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever and won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Watkins so far in college has played 47 games and has scored more points to this point than Clark did in her first 47 games. Watkins has scored a total of 1,248 points. Clark was a few points behind at 1,230 points through her first 47 games at Iowa. Clark turned up the heat in her senior season and averaged a career-high 31.6 points per game.
It will be a long road for Watkins to achieve this feat, but she couldn’t have had a better start. Just being in the same conversation as an all-time college great like Caitlin Clark speaks to how good Watkins has been.
In her last outing, Watkins put up 31 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds in USC’s 78-58 win over No. 23 Michigan.
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Sam Phillips from Chattanooga
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Coach Chris Koclanes Hired As WNBA Dallas Wings Coach
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl
Watkins and USC Off To Great Start In 2024-25 Season
JuJu Watkins took the college basketball world by storm last season. As a freshman, Watkins was second in scoring in the country, only behind Caitlin Clark. Watkins led USC to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and came just short of making the Final Four. The Trojans lost a close game in the Elite Eight to Paige Bueckers and the Uconn Huskies.
Watkins and the Trojans have picked up where they left they left off last season. USC is off to a 12-1 start and ranked No. 4 in the country. This includes getting revenge on the team that knocked them out a year ago, beating UConn on the road. Watkins is averaging 25.2 points while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. This is more than a five percent improvement for Watkins compared to a season ago, as she was shooting just 40.1 percent from the field.
USC is a real threat to win the National Championship this season. Coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s team has the fourth best odds to win the whole thing.
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies Draws Disappointing Crowd For Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs