All Trojans

USC Trojans Men's Basketball Schedule: 2024 TV Times Released

The USC Trojans men’s basketball schedule has been released, now with TV networks to catch the game on and tip-off times. Here's how to catch the Trojans in their first season in the Big Ten.

Cory Pappas

Mar 17, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; USC Trojans forward Joshua Morgan (24) dunks during the first round of the NCAA men s basketball tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Basketball Ncaa Men S Basketball Tournament
Mar 17, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; USC Trojans forward Joshua Morgan (24) dunks during the first round of the NCAA men s basketball tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Basketball Ncaa Men S Basketball Tournament / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The USC Trojans 2024 men’s basketball schedule with TV and tip times has been released. The Trojans enter the season under coach Eric Musselman, his first year at the helm for USC. The Trojans also enter their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference.

Tip Times and TV Schedule Released for 2024 USC Men’s Basketball 

The 2024 USC Trojans had their 2024 tip times and tv schedule released. USC opens the regular season at home against Chattanooga on November 4th. Tip off is set for 7pm PST on Big Ten Network. Prior to that, the Trojans also have two preseason games that will be exclusively on Big Ten Plus. Those games will be on October 15th against UTSA at 7pm PST and Gonzaga on October 26th at 5pm PST. 

Many of the Trojans games this season will be exclusively on the Big Ten Network. 20 Trojans games will be on either Big Ten Network or Big Ten Plus. No more Pac-12 Network!

In addition to the Big Ten Networks, USC will also have games broadcast on FOX, FS1, and Peacock. There are no games on ESPN this season with the new media deal.

The Trojans most notable games on their non-conference schedule are vs. Cal November 17th on Big Ten Network and vs. Saint Mary’s November 28th on TruTV/Max. 

The Trojans face cross-town rival UCLA at home January 27th at 7pm PST on FS1 and then at UCLA March 8th at either 3pm PST or 5pm PST on FOX or FS1. 

Exciting New Match Ups In Store for Trojans

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter answers questions during a press conference Sunday, April 7, 2024, ahead of the N
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter answers questions during a press conference Sunday, April 7, 2024, ahead of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four game against Connecticut Huskies at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Due to the USC Trojans move to the Big Ten conference, there are lots of new opponents they will be slated to play.  

USC opens top conference play with a home game January 4th at 5pm PST on FOX vs. the Michigan Wolverines. The Trojans follow that game up with a road trip to take on the Indiana Hooisers and Illinois Fighting Illini on January 8th and January 1th.

Another matchup that jumps out when looking at the schedule is at Purdue on February 7th at 4pm PST on FS1. The Boilermakers are coming off a national championship game appearance and have one of the best home crowds in the country.

Following the regular season, the Big Ten tournament is set for March 12th through March 16th. It will be in Indianapolis. 

This will be a very interesting year for the USC Trojans.  New coach, new conference, and new travel destinations. Will they be able to bounce back from their disappointing 2023 season?

MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Preview, Prediction, Channel

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Julian Lewis Headlines Visitors List vs. Penn State

MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold To Lead USC Trojans Out of Tunnel vs. Penn State

MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update vs. Penn State: Lake McRee, Eric Gentry, Anthony Lucas 

MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Signs Nike Shoe Deal, Richest In Women's Basketball

MORE: USC Trojans Linebacker Eric Gentry Injury Update: Potential Redshirt Season?

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Basketball