USC Trojans Men's Basketball Schedule: 2024 TV Times Released
The USC Trojans 2024 men’s basketball schedule with TV and tip times has been released. The Trojans enter the season under coach Eric Musselman, his first year at the helm for USC. The Trojans also enter their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference.
Tip Times and TV Schedule Released for 2024 USC Men’s Basketball
The 2024 USC Trojans had their 2024 tip times and tv schedule released. USC opens the regular season at home against Chattanooga on November 4th. Tip off is set for 7pm PST on Big Ten Network. Prior to that, the Trojans also have two preseason games that will be exclusively on Big Ten Plus. Those games will be on October 15th against UTSA at 7pm PST and Gonzaga on October 26th at 5pm PST.
Many of the Trojans games this season will be exclusively on the Big Ten Network. 20 Trojans games will be on either Big Ten Network or Big Ten Plus. No more Pac-12 Network!
In addition to the Big Ten Networks, USC will also have games broadcast on FOX, FS1, and Peacock. There are no games on ESPN this season with the new media deal.
The Trojans most notable games on their non-conference schedule are vs. Cal November 17th on Big Ten Network and vs. Saint Mary’s November 28th on TruTV/Max.
The Trojans face cross-town rival UCLA at home January 27th at 7pm PST on FS1 and then at UCLA March 8th at either 3pm PST or 5pm PST on FOX or FS1.
Exciting New Match Ups In Store for Trojans
Due to the USC Trojans move to the Big Ten conference, there are lots of new opponents they will be slated to play.
USC opens top conference play with a home game January 4th at 5pm PST on FOX vs. the Michigan Wolverines. The Trojans follow that game up with a road trip to take on the Indiana Hooisers and Illinois Fighting Illini on January 8th and January 1th.
Another matchup that jumps out when looking at the schedule is at Purdue on February 7th at 4pm PST on FS1. The Boilermakers are coming off a national championship game appearance and have one of the best home crowds in the country.
Following the regular season, the Big Ten tournament is set for March 12th through March 16th. It will be in Indianapolis.
This will be a very interesting year for the USC Trojans. New coach, new conference, and new travel destinations. Will they be able to bounce back from their disappointing 2023 season?
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Preview, Prediction, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Julian Lewis Headlines Visitors List vs. Penn State
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold To Lead USC Trojans Out of Tunnel vs. Penn State
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update vs. Penn State: Lake McRee, Eric Gentry, Anthony Lucas
MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Signs Nike Shoe Deal, Richest In Women's Basketball
MORE: USC Trojans Linebacker Eric Gentry Injury Update: Potential Redshirt Season?