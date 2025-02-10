Top-25 Basketball Poll Shakeup: South Carolina Upset by Texas Longhorns, USC Beats Ohio State
The AP Top-25 Poll for women's college basketball was released on Monday, and with a number of ranked matchups and upset wins taking place throughout the week, some shuffling occurred among the top teams in the country.
Newly ranked at No. 3, the Texas Longhorns defeated the previously ranked No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks, who dropped down to No. 4. Both the No. 1 UCLA Bruins and No. 6 USC Trojans beat No. 9 Ohio State during the week.
Additionally, the No. 7 UConn Huskies were upset by No. 15 Tennessee before the Lady Volunteers lost to the No. 5 LSU Tigers.
The elite teams of this year's women's college basketball season have separated themselves from the pack, explaining the lack of drastic movements within the top-10 of the rankings.
After losing their second game of the season to an unranked Iowa team, the Trojans only fell three spots down from No. 4 to No. 7. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and her team fell to a top-five team in Texas, so the Gamecocks only remained inside the top-five, moving from No. 2 to No. 4.
Tennessee handed the UConn Huskies their third loss of the season before the Lady Vols dropped their sixth game of the season to LSU. As a result, Tennessee holds the No. 15 spot in the rankings on Monday. On the other hand, the LSU Tigers climbed into the top-five teams with their win combined with the losses from South Carolina and UConn.
No. 7 UConn remains inside the top-10 with three losses, however, as all three of the Huskies' losses have come to ranked opponents: No. 2 Notre Dame, USC, and Tennessee. Led by guard Paige Bueckers, UConn has an opportunity to climb back up the rankings with a road game against South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 16.
With a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the South Carolina Gamecocks now hold two losses on their resume, joining Texas, USC, and Notre Dame. UCLA is the only undefeated team left in the country.
The Trojans and star guard JuJu Watkins will have two chances to knock off the Bruins before the regular season reaches its end. The only other ranked opponent on the Trojans' schedule is the No. USC's next game will be at home against UCLA on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Here is the full AP-Top 25 Poll for women's college basketball:
1 UCLA
2 Notre Dame
3 Texas
4 South Carolina
5 LSU
6 USC
7 UConn
8 Kentucky
9 Ohio State
10 North Carolina State
11 TCU
12 North Carolina
13 Duke
14 Kansas State
15 Tennessee
16 Oklahoma
17 Maryland
18 West Virginia
19 Georgia Tech
20 Oklahoma State
21 Alabama
22 Michigan State
23 Florida State
24 Creighton
25 Baylor
