Anna Cockrell Shines With Record-Setting Performance At Grand Slam Track Philadelphia
Former USC Trojans All-American Anna Cockrell completed her showing at the Philadelphia iteration of the inaugural Grand Slam Track season by winning the 400-meter hurdles and competing in the open 400-meter race to take home the $50,000 prize money. Cockrell, who ran her first 400-meter hurdle of the year, ran a blistering 54.04 season-opener, which broke the event record at the historic Franklin Field, home to the University of Pennsylvania track and field team.
Cockrell has twice made the USA Olympic team and won the Olympic Silver Medal in the 2024 Paris Games after making it to the finals in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but being disqualified. Cockrell’s time of 51.87 to win the silver medal became the fourth fastest time in history, only trailing world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, former world record holder and fellow USC Trojan Dalilah Muhammad, and world champion Femke Bol, all of whom are also active.
“I do hurdle technique drills all the time. Walking with the hurdles, skipping with the hurdles, bringing the hurdles all the way down so you can train at different stride frequencies. For us, the hurdles in the Olympics are at 30 inches (76cm approx.). Sometimes I train with the hurdles at 36 inches (91.5cm approx.) to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. And then I stretch, as simple as it sounds. At this point in the season, your body has been through a lot, it's a little beat up. One of the best ways to take care of yourself is to stretch before training and after training,” Anna Cockrell said to Nike.
Cockrell was a standout at USC, becoming a national champion in the 100-meter hurdles and the 400-meter hurdles, becoming just the second woman to do so in NCAA history. Cockrell also led the Trojans to the team championship title. This past football season, Cockrell was honored at halftime of a Trojans football game for her Olympic triumph. Cockrell ensured that the Trojan women medaled in the 400-meter hurdles in four of the last five Olympics.
“There's not a lot of time for coherent thought in the last 100 metres of the 400-metre hurdles. One, you're trying to run as fast as you can, and two, you're carrying a lot of fatigue to the point of being in pain. Your mantras have to be simple. What I usually tell myself are the words "go" and "clean", as in, keep a clean technique. I have a background in 110-metre hurdles, so I'd like to think that my technique is better than most,” Cockrell added.
Fellow USC Trojan alumna Jasmine Jones placed first on the composite scoring system after finishing in second place in both events. Jones, who finished third in the 400-meter hurdles in the USA Olympic Trials and fourth in the 2024 Paris Games, just behind World Champion Femke Bol for an Olympic Bronze Medal. Former Olympic Gold Medalist Dalilah Muhammad placed fourth overall.
The Ladies of Troy dominated the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia event and will look to repeat a similar result in the fourth and final Grand Slam Track event in Los Angeles, where Trojan fans will get to see them live in action, or on the NBC and Peacock apps.