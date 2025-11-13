Advanced Analytics Predict Winner Of USC vs. Iowa
The No. 17 USC Trojans are hosting the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes in a highly anticipated Big Ten matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15 at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
What do the advanced analytics have to say about this Top-25 showdown?
USC vs. Iowa Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives USC a 75.8 percent chance to beat Iowa. The Trojans have the No. 4 highest FPI rating in the Big Ten at 19.43. The Hawkeyes are a few spots below them at No. 6 with a rating of 13.7.
USC is 7-2 overall this season with a record of 5-1 in Big Ten conference play. USC is coming of back to back wins against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats. With their two losses against the Illinois Fighting Illini and Notre Dame Fighting Illini, there is no room for error if the Trojans want to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time.
The way it stands right now, USC needs to win out and get to 10-2 if they want to make it in the 12-team playoff. The good news for the Trojans is that their next two opponents are each ranked in the top 25 of updated playoff rankings; Iowa at No. 21 and Oregon at No. 8. Winning both of these games and then closing out the year with a win over the rival UCLA Bruins should be enough for USC to get in.
The Trojans are led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has thrown for 2,614 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Iowa is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes are coming off a last second loss to Oregon. They are led by dual-threat quarterback Mark Gronowski, who has thrown for 1,084 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 338 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
USC vs. Iowa Betting Odds
USC is a 7-point home favorite against Iowa according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Trojans have odds of -250 to win outright while the Hawkeyes are at +205.
The over/under is a 49.5 points.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Defends Controversial Fake Punt
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Volleyball Ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers Match
MORE: How ESPN's College GameDay Could be on USC Trojans' Upcoming Schedule
USC vs. Iowa Score Prediction
With a potential spot in the playoff on the line, this is one of the biggest games for USC coach Lincoln Riley since taking over the program in 2022. USC has yet to make a College Football Playoff since the format was adopted for the 2014 season and this is their best chance since Riley’s first season.
The Trojans offense was humming against Northwestern and it has been the whole season at home. Iowa is going to try to slow this game down as much as they can to keep Maiava and company off the field.
If the game was in Iowa with in-clement weather, this would be worrisome for the Trojans, but it’s not. At home in Los Angeles, the Trojans keep their playoff hopes alive with a win and cover.
USC 27, Iowa 17
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.