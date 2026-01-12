Lincoln Riley's Biggest Winners From Transfer Portal

Following a 9-4 finish in 2025, the No. 16 USC Trojans look to take a major step forward in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans, after falling just short of their goal of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff this season, aim to reach the championship stage in 2026.

There is much for Trojan fans to be excited about entering next season with the return of USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class to Los Angeles. To help reach their championship aspirations next season, the Trojans have been actively involved in improving their roster through the transfer portal.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So far this offseason, the Trojans have added a total of six transfer portal commits. Here’s a look at the biggest winners from the transfer portal for USC this offseason.

NC State Transfer Wide Receiver Terrell Anderson

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With USC set to lose two of its best wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, to the NFL Draft, the Trojans needed to improve their depth at wide receiver this offseason in the transfer portal.

The Trojans did just that with the addition of NC State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson. In his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Anderson recorded 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 53 receptions for USC. Anderson was rated as the No. 10 wide receiver in the transfer portal and is expected to be a valuable addition for what is expected to be another explosive offense for USC entering the 2026 season.

Anderson will pair up well with talented USC wide receiver Tanook Hines, who had a phenomenal freshman season with the Trojans, recording 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns.

USC Trojans Secondary

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Jontez Williams (3) celebrates with fans after winning over Arizona in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The performance of USC’s defense next season will play a pivotal role in the Trojans’ goals of reaching the CFP, and it starts with the improvement of the defensive secondary. This offseason, USC has added two talented pieces to its secondary in the transfer portal with the additions of Oklahoma State cornerback Carrington Pierce and Iowa State’s Jontez Williams.

In three seasons with the Cyclones, Williams recorded 67 total tackles and five interceptions. During his freshman season, Pierce didn’t appear in any games for Oklahoma State before entering the transfer portal on Oct. 20.

Pierce and Williams are set to join a secondary for USC that will return several key players. Key returners for the Trojans include cornerback Marcelles Williams and defensive back Christian Pierce. Williams and Pierce combined for 105 total tackles this season for the Trojans.

Linebacker Room Receives Major Boost With Addition of Deven Bryant

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) tackles UC Davis Aggies running back Jordan Fisher (20) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Last season, USC’s linebacker group was the most inexperienced position on the Trojans' roster. The addition of Washington transfer linebacker Deven Bryant to the group is a massive boost for USC’s defense entering the 2026 season.

Adding him from a notable Big Ten rival, and a team that USC will play next season, is also a huge win for the Trojans. In three seasons with Washington, Bryant recorded 69 total tackles for the Huskies. 62 of those tackles came last season for the Huskies, as he was one of Washington’s top defensive leaders.

With the loss of veteran USC linebacker Eric Gentry this offseason, Bryant will join a group of returners for the Trojans that includes linebackers Desman Stephens II, Jadyn Walker, and Elijah Newby.

Stephens led the Trojans' defense this season with 89 total tackles and one forced fumble. Walker also had an impressive freshman season for the Trojans, recording 33 total tackles and one sack.

