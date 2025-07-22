College Football Analyst Predicts Bounce Back Season for USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans enter year four of the Lincoln Riley era and there is an immense amount of pressure surrounding the 41-year-old coach.
Riley was able to quickly turnaround the Trojans program after a tumultuous 4-8 finish in 2021, to a 11-3 record in his first season in 2022, behind the arm of Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams. They reached a New Year’s Six Bowl, but since then it’s been downhill in Los Angeles.
USC has seen a drop in the win column each of the last two years, which includes a disappointing 7-6-mark last season.
Former USC safety turned college football analyst Su’a Cravens appeared on the Big Ten Network this week and acknowledges that Riley’s tenure hasn’t lived up to the expectations but is optimistic about the Trojans moving forward after making big moves in the offseason.
“I have to be impartial on the topic, Lincoln Riley to this point has been a little disappointing up to this point,” Cravens said. “You give him the big contract, you give him the keys to the Ferrari and say take us to the promise land and all we’ve seen is San Bernardino so far. We need some type of prediction in the win column. We need some type of appearance, whether it’s a New Year’s Six Bowl where we actually win, the only one we’ve been to was against Tulane and we lost or a playoff berth.
“We’re doing it right with the recruiting, No. 1 recruiting class for the 2026 cycle. We’re doing it right getting the transfers that we need on offense and defense. Jayden Maiava, still questions if he’s the guy, but we have a five-star in Husan Longstreet that’s come in and challenge that spot to rebirth that RPO offense that we became accustomed to with Caleb Williams.”
MORE: Reggie Bush Gets Concerning Update On Lawsuit Against NCAA, Pac-12
MORE: LeBron James, Bronny James Proposed Los Angeles Lakers Trade Package
MORE: USC Trojans Receive 'Surprising' Ranking Before First AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Showing Continued Growth With Latest Move
The Trojans made big moves in the portal, adding key players such as defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett, receivers Prince Strachan and Zacharyus Williams, running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, cornerbacks Chasen Johnson and DJ Harvey, safety Bishop Fitzgerald and center J’Onre Reed to step in and be immediate contributors this fall.
But football is not played on a piece of paper. And talent has never been the issue for USC under Riley.
Late-game execution was a massive problem for the Trojans last season, but were able to correct it down the stretch, going 3-1 in one-score games under Maiava to close out the season.
And the defense culture under Riley was an even bigger problem, that dates back to his time in Oklahoma. However, under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and defensive line coach Eric Henderson in 2024, USC showed vast improvements in schematics, tackling, physicality and overall execution.
“I’m calling a spade a spade! USC has had a rough go after year 1 of Lincoln’s tenure and it’s up to Coach Riley to turn the ship around! This offseason, he’s doing just that. Recruiting & locking down CA, Transfer Portal, new coaching staff & front office. In my opinion, the Trojans are setup nicely for a 10 win season and a potential NY6/Playoff bid if they can execute,” Cravens wrote on X.
As Cravens mentioned, there are a ton of questions surrounding Maiava. But another year under Riley and a full offseason as the starter could pay dividends for a quarterback that accounted for 14 touchdowns in his four starts.
If Maiava can reduce his turnovers and become a consistently accurate passer, the Trojans have a roster that could make some noise in the Big Ten.