AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Virginia, Louisville Suffer Shocking Upsets
It was another exciting weekend of college football with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 6 Oregon Ducks avoiding upsets. However, the No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers and No. 14 Louisville Cardinals were not as fortunate. No. 19 Missouri fell to No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 9 Texas Tech took care of business against previously undefeated No. 8 BYU.
With a number of ranked teams losing on Saturday, what will the AP Top 25 Poll look like upon its release on Sunday?
The No. 20 USC Trojans beat Northwestern on Friday night, meaning USC could enjoy the chaos of the weekend after already picking up a win. How high will a team like USC climb, and how far will Virginia and Louisville fall?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Texas Tech
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma
11. Texas
12. Vanderbilt
13. Georgia Tech
14. BYU
15. Utah
16. Miami
17. Virginia
18. USC
19. Michigan
20. Tennessee
21. Virginia
22. Louisville
23. Cincinnati
24. Pittsburgh
25. James Madison
College Football Playoff Push
Now that the College Football Playoff rankings have been released, the AP Top 25 Poll offers fans an early view into how teams might move after winning and/or losing.
BYU should drop considerably after the Cougars lost their first game of the season. Likewise, Virginia and Louisville will most likely fall out of the top-15 after losing to unranked opponents. Will Missouri still be ranked after picking up a third loss?
Other teams should move up slightly as a result of BYU and Virginia losing, but the top teams in the country have not moved much in the rankings, especialy outside of the top-five. Still, there are a number of ranked matchups remaining as No. 11 Oklahoma plays No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Georgia plays No. 13 Texas on Nov. 15. Can the Sooners and/or Longhorns pull off the upset and complicate the 12-team postseason field?
USC will face Iowa before traveling to Oregon to play the Ducks on Nov. 22, giving the Trojans a chance to make a statement before the end of the regular season. Will USC be ranked inside the top-15 before making the trip to Eugene? The Trojans have to survive Iowa first as the Hawkeyes nearly knocked off the Ducks on Saturday.
No. 24 Washington lost to Wisconsin, and No. 22 Memphis lost to Tulane, meaning some new programs should enter the top-25 as a result. However, those losses also create space for Virginia and Louisville to land in the rankings, or even make room for Missouri to stay ranked.
Pittsburgh was ranked No. 24 by the CFP Selection Committee before Saturday, and it looks as though the Panthers will enter the AP Poll on Sunday.
Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. BYU
9. Texas Tech
10. Notre Dame
11. Oklahoma
12. Virginia
13. Texas
14. Louisville
15. Vanderbilt
16. Georgia Tech
17. Utah
18. Miami
19. Missouri
20. USC
21. Michigan
22. Memphis
23. Tennessee
24. Washington
25. Cincinnati