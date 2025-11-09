All Trojans

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Virginia, Louisville Suffer Shocking Upsets

It was a quite Saturday for the No. 20 USC Trojans, after beating the Northwestern Wildcats Friday night. How much will USC move up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll with teams like the No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers and No. 14 Louisville Cardinals losing?

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks on after the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks on after the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
It was another exciting weekend of college football with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 6 Oregon Ducks avoiding upsets. However, the No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers and No. 14 Louisville Cardinals were not as fortunate. No. 19 Missouri fell to No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 9 Texas Tech took care of business against previously undefeated No. 8 BYU.

With a number of ranked teams losing on Saturday, what will the AP Top 25 Poll look like upon its release on Sunday?

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott watches players prior to their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Scott Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The No. 20 USC Trojans beat Northwestern on Friday night, meaning USC could enjoy the chaos of the weekend after already picking up a win. How high will a team like USC climb, and how far will Virginia and Louisville fall?

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Texas Tech
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma
11. Texas
12. Vanderbilt
13. Georgia Tech
14. BYU
15. Utah
16. Miami
17. Virginia
18. USC
19. Michigan
20. Tennessee
21. Virginia
22. Louisville
23. Cincinnati
24. Pittsburgh
25. James Madison

College Football Playoff Push

Now that the College Football Playoff rankings have been released, the AP Top 25 Poll offers fans an early view into how teams might move after winning and/or losing.

BYU should drop considerably after the Cougars lost their first game of the season. Likewise, Virginia and Louisville will most likely fall out of the top-15 after losing to unranked opponents. Will Missouri still be ranked after picking up a third loss?

Other teams should move up slightly as a result of BYU and Virginia losing, but the top teams in the country have not moved much in the rankings, especialy outside of the top-five. Still, there are a number of ranked matchups remaining as No. 11 Oklahoma plays No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Georgia plays No. 13 Texas on Nov. 15. Can the Sooners and/or Longhorns pull off the upset and complicate the 12-team postseason field?

USC will face Iowa before traveling to Oregon to play the Ducks on Nov. 22, giving the Trojans a chance to make a statement before the end of the regular season. Will USC be ranked inside the top-15 before making the trip to Eugene? The Trojans have to survive Iowa first as the Hawkeyes nearly knocked off the Ducks on Saturday.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

No. 24 Washington lost to Wisconsin, and No. 22 Memphis lost to Tulane, meaning some new programs should enter the top-25 as a result. However, those losses also create space for Virginia and Louisville to land in the rankings, or even make room for Missouri to stay ranked.

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh was ranked No. 24 by the CFP Selection Committee before Saturday, and it looks as though the Panthers will enter the AP Poll on Sunday.

Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. BYU
9. Texas Tech
10. Notre Dame
11. Oklahoma
12. Virginia
13. Texas
14. Louisville
15. Vanderbilt
16. Georgia Tech
17. Utah
18. Miami
19. Missouri
20. USC
21. Michigan
22. Memphis
23. Tennessee
24. Washington
25. Cincinnati

CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

