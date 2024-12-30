Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Reaches 1,000 Receiving Yards, First Time In NFL Career
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has had a career year in 2024. The third-year wide receiver out of USC has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his professional career.
London had 1,084 yards his junior season at USC back in 2021.
London broke the 1,000 yard mark vs. the Washington Commanders on Dec. 29, when he went for seven catches for 106 yards. It is the second time this season that London has gone over the century mark in receiving yards in a game. On Oct. 3, London totaled 12 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.
The former USC wide out has seen his receiving yardage total increase every season since he entered the league. London has reached career highs in all major categories including receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.
Last season, in 16 games played, London accumulated 69 receptions for 905 yards and only two touchdowns. This season, through the same amount of games, he has 90 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. With one more game left in the season, London has the chance to add to his numbers when the Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 5 in the season finale.
London's play improved rapidly when the Falcons went out and signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a monster free agent deal. Although Cousins was benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr., London didn't see his targets or play decrease. Despite the quarterback controversy, the Falcons are experiencing one of their best seasons in recent memory.
The loss to the Commanders hurts their playoff chances significantly as it pushes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the sole top spot in the NFC South.
This isn't the first time that London has gone over 1,000 yards in his career. He did it in an astonishing eight games while playing for the Trojans. London was a contender for the Bilentikoff Award for the best wide receiver in college football prior to breaking his foot in the eighth game of the season.
During his junior year at USC, London recorded 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers were good enough for Atlanta to pull the trigger with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
With one game left in the season, London has a chance to add on to his already stellar season and could be in line for some postseason recognition.
