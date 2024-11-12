Can Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Drake London Earn All-Pro Honors?
Former USC Trojans and current Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is having a career-best season. The third-year pass-catcher is one of the most important figures on a 6-4 Falcons team that currently sits a 4-1 in the NFC South division. Despite minor injuries and playing alongside some extremely talented playmakers, London is one of the best, most productive wide receivers in the NFL.
Ten games into the regular season, is Drake London having an All-Pro caliber season? The first-round draft pick has earned the right to be in those conversations with his progression.
"We didn't get the ball to Drake enough," said Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris earlier in the season after the Steelers loss. Not getting the ball to London enough has been a theme in three of the four Falcons losses this season.
London entered the season with 141 receptions, 1,771 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. Ten games in, London has amassed 58 receptions, 649 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. Those numbers rank sixth, eighth, and fourth in the National Football League, respectively. The six receiving touchdowns equal the total from his two previous seasons combined.
London is a top-five receiver this season, and some interesting statistics provide context to his level of importance to the Falcon's offensive production. He is tied for second place with the number of games receiving over 20 percent of the team’s targets, with eight games above that rate. That’s tied with wide receivers Garrett Wilson and George Pickens. Only Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has more with nine.
London has a unique attribute that sets him apart from other top-tier receivers: his blocking ability. London is arguably the best blocking wide receiver in the NFL and undoubtedly the best amongst the elite group of pass catchers. Falcons coach Raheem Morris has donned London, "the sixth offensive lineman," due to his blocking prowess.
The capacity to which London has to consistently perform in both facets of the offense makes him All-Pro worthy. He has the production of a top-tier wide receiver and is so complimentary to the run game that his defensive-minded head coach acknowledges him as an exceptional blocker.
Barring injury, Drake London deserves to have that All-Pro distinction at the end of the season.
