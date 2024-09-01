Availability Report: USC Trojans Healthiest Team in the Big Ten?
The USC Trojans must have the healthiest team in the Big Ten Conference ahead of their season opener.
New for the four former Pac-12 Conference teams this season, including USC, is availability reports. The Big Ten began utilizing them last year. The reports indicate whether players are "out" or "questionable", and are released two hours ahead of the start of the contest.
According to the availability report from the afternoon, no Trojans are even questionable to take on the LSU Tigers. That's a record for Week 1in the Big Ten.
Other Big Ten teams listed at least one player, like the Michigan Spartans who had one player out for their game with Florida Atlantic. The Iowa Hawkeyes had one out and one questionable for Illinois State, the Illinois Fighting Illini had two out and one questionable against Easter Illinois, and the Michigan Wolverines had three missing against Fresno State.
As for the other Big Ten newcomers, Oregon listed nine on their report, UCLA had 14, and Washington reported eight.
The LSU Tigers will have to report availability for eight of their games this fall, though all of those are SEC games. The SEC's policy is closer to professional leagues than the Big Ten's, with availability reports due three days ahead of football games and daily reports in the days leading up to a final report 90 minutes prior to kickoff. There are also more definitions required in the SEC reports: Available, Probable, Questionable, Doubtful, Out, and Game Time Decision.
USC and LSU open the season against each other at 4:30 p.m. PDT from Las Vegas.
MORE: How LSU Coach Brian Kelly Plans To Slow Down USC Trojans Star Zachariah Branch
MORE: USC Football Recruiting: Trojans to Host Three High-Profile Recruits Sunday vs. LSU
MORE: How Jamil Muhammad Can Anchor USC Trojans Defense Against Aggressive LSU Tigers
MORE: Is USC Trojans Beefy Defense Ready For LSU Tigers? Coach Riley Reveals 'Differences'
MORE: Can USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Pick Up Where Caleb Williams Left Off?
MORE: USC Football: Former Trojans Star WR Lands WIth Super Bowl Contender