Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Outlines USC’s College Football Playoff Path
The No. 20 USC Trojans face the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for their annual rivalry matchup, and marks the Trojans most talented team so far. USC enters the week 8 showdown as a 10.5-point underdog per DraftKings Sportsbook, coming off their ranked win over the then-No. 15 Michigan Wolverines.
While college football analysts have been half and half on which direction to go, analyst Matt Leinart knows that the Trojans must carry last weekends momentum to South Bend to stay in the game.
Matt Leinart Details Road Ahead for Trojans
USC is a one-loss team entering the ranked matchup with Notre Dame, which Leinart emphasizes is a safe place even if the Trojans don't pull off a win.
"USC can lose this and obviously still win out and make a playoff. I would imagine at 10-2 USC team is in, but they still have Oregon on the road," Leinart said on the Dan Patrick Show.
What Leinart also highlights is who the Trojans face after their road contest at No. 13 Notre Dame. USC is at No. 25 Nebraska on Nov. 1 and at No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22.
"They still they have a much more difficult path and schedule than Notre Dame," Leinart continued.
In an environment like Notre Dame Stadium under the lights, in a heated rivalry with the Trojans, USC needs to come out executing good football across all three phases.
With quarterback Jayden Maiava leading the way, coach Lincoln Riley has built an elite, well-rounded offense. The Trojans have playmakers at every position — tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons, wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, and running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.
Despite Jordan and Sanders out with injuries, walk-on running back King Miller has stepped up and kept the running game in shape.
Leinart voiced his thoughts on Maiava after the Purdue win on the road, highlighting his quiet Heisman race.
"Jayden Maiava, he's humble, he looks great, second year in the system, full offseason in Lincoln's system, he's playing at a really high level. Keep an eye on him in the Heisman race." Leinart said on social media.
Notre Dame's College Football Playoff Return is On The Line
On top of avoiding a second loss, the Trojans also have the chance to knock the Fighting Irish out of the CFP race. For Leinart, a win for Notre Dame could easily lean into winning out and fighting their way back into the playoff.
"That's a big one. I mean, playoff elimination game for Notre Dame with already two losses... (If) Notre Dame wins this. I think they're coasting to a 10-2 playoff spot. I really do," Leinart said.
Coach Marcus Freeman has pulled his Notre Dame team back together following their two consecutive losses to start the season. Since, the Fighting Irish are on a five-game win streak.
With the progression and quarterback CJ Carr and running back Jeremiyah Love rushing for over 500 yards, they could be a dangerous team facing the Trojans defense.
However, Notre Dame is out of their starting center, Ashton Craig, with a right knee injury. Facing a USC defense, who's performance against Michigan turned heads with three sacks, five tackles for loss and two interceptions, adds intensity to stopping Carr and the offense.