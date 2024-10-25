Can USC Trojans Offense Take Advantage of a Poor Rutgers Run Defense?
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss threw the ball 50 times on Saturday against Maryland and 51 times earlier in the season against Michigan. For context, Caleb Williams had one game where he threw the ball more than 50 times in his three seasons as the starting quarterback under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma and USC.
"I think a little bit of the way the games have unfolded,” Riley said. “We've been in, I think we have been in a lot of two-minute situations, which typically is going to accentuate that a little bit. And yeah, we don't pay a ton of attention to it from an overall perspective. To me, it's still a week-to-week thing, and what you think gives you the best chance to win. And that's why we call the plays that we do."
Riley is known as a “quarterback guru” because he has Heisman trophy winners at the position on his resume, but his Air Raid offense has had the most success with a balanced run game to threaten the defense. Riley popularized the “GT Counter” run scheme during his time at Oklahoma that since been adopted by virtually every offense across the country.
Riley, however, has become more pass heavy than ever this season at USC. The Trojans are averaging 42.4 pass attempts per game through seven games this season, which is third-most in college football. It is also 6.9 more attempts per game than a year ago. During Riley's time in Norman, the Sooners offense never exceeded 32.9 pass attempts per game in a season.
It’s game plan that hasn't worked out this season with USC having four losses before Halloween. Some of that is due to having a different style of quarterback than what Riley is used to in Moss. The redshirt junior doesn’t provide much of a threat in the running game. Moss is a true pro-style quarterback so the designed runs Riley would call with players like Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Williams are no longer on the play sheet. Moss isn’t Riley’s first pocket passer, but even Baker Mayfield averaged 26.3 pass attempts per game during his Heisman trophy winning season in 2017.
However, this could be the week, Riley gets back to his roots against a Rutgers run defense that is tied for No. 98 in the country (170.3). This is a unit that was gashed by Wisconsin on Oct. 12 for 309 yards rushing.
Last week, 13 of the Trojans first 16 offensive plays were passes. So could we see Riley deploy a new offensive game plan and go with a heavy dose of running backs Woody Marks and Quinten Joyner on Friday night?
Marks has been the most consistent player on the Trojans offense and arguably their most productive. The Mississippi State transfer has eclipsed the century in four the Trojans seven games this season, including a career-high 134 yards against Minnesota in week 6. Joyner is averaging 9.1 yards per carry this season but has not received more than five carries in a game since their win over Wisconsin on Sep. 28.
USC showed the ability to control the line of scrimmage when Marks and Joyner combined for 193 yards on the ground against Penn State’s then fourth-ranked run defense in the country in week 7.
Moss has thrown a interception in all five of the Trojans Big Ten games this season, and most of them have been at a costly time. A strong run can help take some of that pressure off of the USC signal-caller.
Kickoff for Friday, Oct. 25, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcasted on FOX.
MORE: USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Potential Schedule Snafu With L.A. Dodgers
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update: Kamari Ramsey, Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington vs. Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans Ranked Most Disappointing: Among Florida State, Michigan, Auburn
MORE: USC Trojans' Quarterback Miller Moss Is Not The Problem With USC Football
MORE: Bronny James and Lebron James Make History in Los Angeles Lakers Season Opener
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Returns Home vs. Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Job At Risk? Hot Seat, Buyout Details