USC Coach D'Anton Lynn Reveals Trojans' Problem In Late-Game Collapses
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Miller Moss have been the primary focus of the team's late game collapses, but defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn took responsibility for his part in the Trojans inability to close out games.
"Need to be more consistent," Lynn said. "Need to make big time plays in big time moments. We've done them in games, just not in the moments that we need to. Like that game there's two sudden change moments where we just have to keep them out of the end zone. We've done that plenty of time this year but when the game's on the line we have to be able to get that done."
Lynn is referring to the two big moments that shifted the momentum towards Maryland in the second half. The first came in the third quarter when Moss was intercepted by Lavain Scruggs who returned 51 yards to set the Terrapins up in the red zone. The very next play Billy Edwards Jr. connected with Tai Felton for a touchdown that cut the USC lead to seven.
The Trojans were able to make a two-score game again in the fourth quarter, but the Terrapins continued to fight back. A Roman Hemby 10-yard touchdown run, plus a two-point conversion made it a six-point game. Still, USC had the opportunity to put the game away with a 41-yard field goal that would have made it a nine-point game with under two minutes remaining. The kick was blocked and returned into USC territory. A pass interference penalty on cornerback John Humphrey early in the drive helped jump-start a Maryland drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by Edwards Jr. with 53 seconds remaining. The go-ahead score capped off a 15-0 rally in the fourth quarter and gave the Terrapins a 29-28 victory.
There's no question the Trojans defense has improved greatly under Lynn but their inability to make crucial stops at the end of games has been problem. It started in week 4 against Michigan, with USC up by four, they gave up a 10-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a Kalel Mullings 1-yard touchdown with 37 seconds remaining. The same scenario played out against Minnesota in week 6. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, the Golden Gophers engineered a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Max Brosmer 1-yard plunge with 56 seconds remaining.
The following week, the Trojans shut down Penn State for the first two quarters of the game and USC held a 14-point lead at the half. The Nittany Lions scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half, but the Trojans regained a seven-point lead late in the fourth. Once again, the defense needed one more stop. Penn State orchestrated a 12-play, 75-yards touchdown drive, that included two fourth down conversions to tie the game and send it into overtime where they came out on top 33-30.
"You have to be consistent," Lynn said. "You have to do your job over the course of the game and then as a staff starting with me, you have to make sure I'm doing what I can to make sure they're in the best position throughout the course of an entire game.
"Anytime you lose you obviously go back and there's a lot of stuff you would do differently. I just try to learn from the games, and I try to be as good as I can the next week."
USC is back in action on Friday, Oct. 5 when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. PT and will be televised on FOX.
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Reacts To Division Loss To Detroit Lions: 'Resilient'
MORE: Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Fall Out of Top 10 with Four Conference Losses
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Job At Risk? Hot Seat, Buyout Details
MORE: USC Trojans' Fourth-and-1 Field Goal Failure Highlights Lincoln Riley's Larger Issues
MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Dominates Minnesota Vikings With 112-Yard Game
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss After Maryland Loss: 'Going to Continue to Fight'
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley on Loss to Maryland: 'Tough One to Swallow'
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley: 'This Job Is Very Different'