What Chicago Bears Ben Johnson Is Stressing To Quarterback Caleb Williams
There is a sense of urgency surrounding the Chicago Bears to turn things around immediately in 2025 under new head coach Ben Johnson.
Johnson, who previously served as the offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, was brought in to change a franchise that has historically been behind the eight ball offensively and maximize last year's No. 1 overall pick, former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.
Johnson has put his fingerprints on the Bears during offseason practices, stressing the importance of attention to detail in every facet. He had the Bears rehuddle on practice Wednesday after he didn’t appreciate his player's approach.
“There’s a certain way that the play needs to get communicated in the huddle,” Johnson said. “There’s a certain way that the break should sound around us that means we’re ready for business and we’re ready to get going. And if it doesn’t sound that way, then we’re just not going to allow practice to go south. Fatigue is something that we’re going to combat. The longer practice goes, the more fatigued guys get and the mental toughness has to come through still doing the little things correctly.”
Last week during OTA’s, Johnson stopped practice to demand a better alignment from tight end Cole Kmet. Johnson has instilled a no-nonsense approach with his players, everything needs to be done correctly, every time.
“He’s demanding and I love it,” said Bears quarterback Case Keenum. “He will not let you show up with anything less than your best every day. All the really good coaches I’ve been a part of have been that way.”
Williams has an innate desire to be great, always has. It’s what led him to becoming a five-star recruit coming out Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. in the 2021 cycle. And what led him to becoming a starting quarterback as a true freshman at Oklahoma, Heisman Trophy winner at USC and eventually the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
He wants to be coached hard and that’s exactly what he’s getting from Johnson. The news Bears coaching is preaching discipline to his team and that’s starts with Williams.
The Bears 23-year-old quarterback has been working this offseason to build strong relationships with Johnson, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett. The group of offensive coaches have pointed to two areas of his game that he needs to improve upon this offseason, his body language, which is something that was flagged coming out of USC and pre-snap procedure.
Johnson has been showing Williams film of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, another former No. 1 overall pick with superb arm talent, to show what they are working towards in terms of technique and fundamentals.
The Bears also brought in Keenum this offseason, a 37-year-old journeyman quarterback that has most recently spent time recently around Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanksi.
Roster construction in the NFL can be challenging and having a quarterback on a rookie deal is the most effective way to maximize cap space. Chicago has a small window to take advantage of, so, developing Williams into the quarterback the franchise believes he can be is critical and that starts this season.