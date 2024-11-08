Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams vs. New England Patriots' Drake Maye Preview
It has been a roller coaster for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams through the first half of his rookie season. The former USC Trojans Heisman Trophy winner has experienced some low moments early in his career, throwing for a measly 93 yards in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans, to being sacked seven times on Sunday Night Football against the Houston Texans in Week 2.
At the same time, Williams bounced back from a slow start and put together a couple of spectacular performances. The Bears signal-caller threw for a Bears rookie record 363 passing yards against the Indianapolis Colts and 304 passing yards against the Carolina Panthers, becoming the first rookie quarterback in franchise history with multiple 300-yard performances, and he did it in just five games.
Williams followed that will an outstanding showing in the battle of No. 1 overall picks against Trevor Lawrence when the Bears squared off with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in week 6. The 22-year-old rookie went 23 of 29 for 226 passing yards and four touchdowns. Williams appeared to find his rhythm in the NFL and the Bears offense was clicking.
However, since returning from their bye week, the Bears have dropped each of the last two games and their season is in danger of spiraling out of control.
Because of the hype of being labeled as a “generational talent” coming out of Southern California everything Williams does is under a microscope. And because he was the first quarterback selected in a quarterback-rich draft that included six of them being drafted in the first round, Williams’ progress and ultimately his success will be judged based off of what the others do around him.
Williams already had his first crack at No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, falling short in that matchup thanks a Hail Mary from the former LSU quarterback at the buzzer. The loss seemed to have a lingering effect on the team, as the Bears had a miserable showing in a 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
On Sunday, Williams will face the No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye when the Bears take on the New England Patriots. Daniels has thrived leading the Commanders to a 7-2 start, and although Maye hasn’t had the team success, the North Carolina product looks every bit of a franchise quarterback despite an inadequate roster around him.
The rookie quarterbacks were a part of the same 2021 recruiting cycle. Williams, a five-star product out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. signed with Oklahoma before transferring to USC after his freshman campaign. Maye was also touted as a five-star, per 247Sports out of Myers Park High School in North Carolina and chose to stay in-state and play for the Tar Heels.
Although, the two never squared off in high school or college, Maye has kept up with Williams' career.
"With Caleb, I've seen him since high school," Maye said. "We'd go to the same camps. We were at the Elite 11 (camp) with each other. We got some college visits together. So, the whole thing, going through the process again."
"We kept up with each other in college. We were friends, and I enjoyed watching him do his thing. Now I get a chance to compete. So, anytime you're going against a rookie quarterback in the same class, or any quarterback in your class in general, it's a little extra. I'm looking forward to going out there and getting a chance to play the Bears," said Maye.
Williams will look to recapture the magic that had the city of Chicago buzzing about the possibilities of their historic franchise before the bye week.
