USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Spirited Reaction To Being Named Starter Vs. Nebraska
USC Trojans redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava flipped his commitment from Georgia to USC in January with the hopes of taking over for 2022 Heisman trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and becoming the next great signal-caller under USC coach Lincoln Riley.
After earning Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors with the UNLV Rebels in 2023. Maiava would make the jump from the Group of Five level to the Power Four. He battled Miller Moss in the spring and fall camp, but it was Moss won the job ahead of the Trojans season opener in Las Vegas. The redshirt junior was phenomenal against the LSU Tigers, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. Moss continued to excel early in the season as a first-year starter and had the Trojans sitting with a 3-1 record and ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll heading into the month of October.
However, over the last month the Trojans have collapsed, dropping four of its last five games and find themselves in a one game season every week just to become bowl eligible with a 4-5 record.
Maiava played sparingly in that time, attempting a total of 11 passes in three appearances. Despite the season not turning out the way he might have hoped, Maiava has remained positive throughout the process.
“There’s only so much you can control,” Maiava said. “What I think about every day is what I can control and that’s my effort, that’s my attitude obviously. Effort is non-negotiable but my attitude is something I can obviously control. You’re either the cure or the cancer, so I all try to do is be the cure for the team and help the team as much as I can and be the best teammate I can for my players.”
Going from a star quarterback at UNLV and leading them to an appearance in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game to earning can be tough on anyone, let alone a 20-year-old college student.
“You gotta fall in love with the process in order to you know enjoy everything else after,” Maiava said. “I think backing up Miller Moss has done a lot for me an individual on and off the field. I’ve learned a lot from him, he’s a great leader. I just try to add as much as I can to what I can to be the best player I can be for my teammates."
But everything changed Monday night when news broke that USC coach Lincoln Riley would be turning to the redshirt sophomore quarterback to for the Trojans next game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 16 in hopes of ending the season on a high note.
“I’m here for one thing and that’s just to win games and I firmly believe in our teammates,” Maiava said. “We got a great team, great coaching staff."
USC will be on their second bye week of the season before hosting Nebraska for their homecoming game on Nov. 16. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. PT and will be televised on FOX.
