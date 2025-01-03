Kliff Kingsbury Reveals Interest in NFL Head Coach Jobs: Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams?
Former USC Trojans senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury has revamped his coaching career this season with the Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Kingsbury was hired as the Commanders offensive coordinator under first year coach Dan Quinn in the offseason after Kingsbury spent 2023 at USC.
Kingsbury, who previously was a head coach at Texas Tech and with the Arizona Cardinals, could be a trending name in the head coaching carousel this offseason. He was asked earlier this week if he will be seeking a head coaching position.
Kliff Kingsbury Open To Be A Head Coach Again
Kliff Kingsbury spent six years coaching at Texas Tech from 2013-2018. His record was 35-40, but most notably recruited and coached current Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Kingsbury was let go after the 2018 season and was hired as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He had a disappointing tenure in Arizona and was fired after four seasons with a record of 28-37-1.
Kliff Kingsbury was asked on Thursday if he aspired to become a head coach again some day.
“Ya, I’m sure at some point,” Kingsbury said.
As for if that could be interviewing for jobs as soon as this upcoming coaching circuit, Kingsbury didn’t want to elaborate.
“I won’t comment on that, but we’ll see how everything plays out,” Kingsbury said. “I’m very happy here (in Washington). This has been awesome…has made me rekindle my love for the sport.”
Kignbury’s previous tenures as head coach did not result in much team success. He was asked what he would do differently given another opportunity.
“I don’t think I set the foundation the way I would do it. After watching DQ (Dan Quinn) and how he set the foundation from day one and it was ‘These are the standards,' and ‘This is what we won’t compromise,' and ‘This is what we’re going to be,'” Kingsbury said. “I definitely could have done a better job of that and once you don’t lay it out like that, it’s hard to put it back in. It’s hard to reset it.”
Currently, the current NFL teams with openings are the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Chicago Bears, with more to likely open up with the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday.
One vacancy that stands out in particular is the Chicago Bears job. Kingsbury worked closely with Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams when they were both at USC in 2023.
Commanders Offense Leads Charge To Playoffs
Kingsbury spend 2023 under Lincoln Riley at USC as a senior offensive analyst before being hired by the Washington Commanders. Kingsbury has helped unlock an explosive Commanders offense led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels is the front runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year with his 31 total touchdowns and 69.4 completion percentage. Washington is in the top-five in both offensive yards per game and points per game. That side of the ball has been the driving factor for the Commanders 11-5 record and why they have clinched a playoff spot just a year removed from having the second worst record in the NFL.
