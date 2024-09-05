Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams' Highly Anticipated NFL Debut: 'Just Win'
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams gears up for one of the most highly anticipated NFL debuts in recent memory when the Chicago Bears host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 8th. Williams enters the 2024 season with lofty expectations after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.
Nonetheless, Williams is more concerned with the success of the team than he is with producing outstanding individual results.
“As long as we get a win,” Williams said. “Because last time I remembered, the wins are the most important thing. And so as long as we get that win, at the end of the day, 100 yards, 400, it all becomes the same."
The 2022 Heisman trophy winner will have the opportunity to become the first No. 1 overall pick to win their week one start since David Carr with the Houston Texans in 2002. In fact, rookie quarterbacks are 0-7-1 the past five seasons in week one. The last rookie QB to win a week one start was a different USC quarterback, Sam Darnold with the New York Jets in 2018.
"The expectation is what it always is: winning," said receiver Keenan Allen. "No matter who the quarterback is, you want to win. I wouldn’t rather be with another guy right now than Caleb. He’s gotten better ever since we started. The confidence is through the roof."
Williams showed flashes of brilliance in the two games he appeared in during the preseason. His performances were showcased on the HBO Original Series, “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears” which only heightened the expectations.
Williams is the current favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors next season, listed at +120, via FanDuel Sportsbook. The last USC player to win the award was running back Marcus Allen with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1982.
The Bears named the 22-year-old rookie quarterback a team captain this week, something Williams does not take lightly.
"I'm extremely grateful,” Williams said. “I can't really think of how many rookies are captains, especially with a team so talented like this. We're a pretty young team but we obviously have a good amount of vets on this team, so to be named a captain by my peers and colleagues, my teammates and my friends and brothers I'm extremely grateful, extremely happy and something I told them as soon as I got to be able to break it down or talk to them and things like that, so. You know, ready to go. Fired up. Extremely grateful and we're excited."
“He went out there and proved himself, took command of the offense,” said Bears receiver DJ Moore. “He started opening up. People saw that and we’re rocking with him.”
The city of Chicago has been starving for a star quarterback since the Sid Luckman days in the 1940s. The Bears are the only team in the NFL that has never had a quarterback throw for over 4,000 yards or 30 touchdowns in a single season. With his physical talent and the Bears loaded arsenal on offense, Williams certainly has the capability to surpass those numbers in 2024.
Williams' teammates have rallied around the young quarterback and have expressed the utmost confidence in him heading into week one.
“I just want him to go out there and play football for real,” Moore said. “Do what he’s been doing. He’s a winner, so lead us to a win.”
