Why Chicago Bears Quarterback Case Keenum Is In Awe of Caleb Williams
Case Keenum was on the verge of retirement this offseason before a 15-minute meeting with Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson turned into a couple of hours. Next thing you know, the 37-year-old quarterback became the newest member of the Bears organization.
Everything the Bears have done in the offseason has been to help the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, former USC Trojans signal-caller Caleb Williams, change the fortunes of Chicago quarterbacks.
From hiring Johnson to investing in the offensive line to better protect Williams, who was sacked a league-high 68 times in 2024, to using its first two draft picks on a pair of dynamic pass-catchers in Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Missouri receiver Luther Burden III.
Keenum brings a veteran presence to the quarterback room, something the Bears were sorely lacking this time a year ago as Williams was making this transition to the professional level.
“He’s a sponge, for being an all-world talent. A guy who’s obviously since high school been the best player on any field anywhere he’s ever stepped on. To be humble enough to ask me questions and watch and learn has been really refreshing to see. A guy that young and that talented but still take to me and what I have to say. It’s been really fun,” Keenum said.
Keenum, a former First Team All-American back in 2009 with the Houston Cougars, is now on his 10th NFL team as enters his 14th season. The FBS leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completions has been a journeyman, but provides a wealth of knowledge to the quarterback room.
Prior to joining the Bears this offseason, Keenum played the last two seasons with the Houston Texans, where he spent time with 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud. Prior to that he was with the Buffalo Bills for a season in 2022 and served as the backup to 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen.
Keenum led the Minnesota Vikings 13-3 record in 2017 and even won a playoff game, the “Minneapolis Miracle”, where he connected with receiver Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown as time expired in the divisional round.
A ton of controversy has surrounded Williams in recent weeks following an excerpt of ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book, “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,” that detailed how he and his father, Carl Williams, considered exploring other options to avoid being drafted by the Bears. However, Keenum acknowledges he’s seen no difference in Williams’ demeanor or his everyday approach since that information has been made public.
“From the inside, from what he’s done with the team, I don’t see any distractions or any difference in who he is or how he acts. Leader on and off the field. I’m very impressed with who he is.”
In addition to Williams’ growing leadership skills within the Bears organization, Keenum has been impressed by the sheer arm talent that won Williams a Heisman Trophy in 2022 and earned him the label “generational talent” coming out of USC.
“What jumped out immediately was just effortless arm talent. I don’t know if I’ve seen a guy do that as a young guy,” Keenum said.
The Bears will wrap up their second week of OTA practices this week on Friday, May 30, before returning next week for mandatory minicamp from June 3-5. Chicago will then have another three days of OTA practices from June 9-11 before they hold training camp in late July.