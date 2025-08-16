Former Chicago Bears Quarterback Offers Advice for Caleb Williams
After sitting out the Chicago Bears preseason opener, second-year quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the team's starters will play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who the Bears selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, offered some advice for the former USC Trojans signal-caller.
“I would say enjoy it, really take it all in. I only had it for four years, I wish I had it longer to be honest,” Trubisky said. “Take it in, enjoy the process. All eyes are on you in this city but it’s really a privilege and there is a lot of pressure that comes with that.”
Trubisky played in Chicago from 2017-20, before the team decided to move on and select former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
That tenure was also short lived, as Fields lasted just three seasons in Chicago, before the Bears decided to select Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NFL draft.
Chicago fans are praying the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner changes to fortunes of an organization that has desperately been searching for a franchise quarterback.
Sunday’s matchup will be the first time we see Williams with new Bears coach Ben Johnson.
Johnson’s decision to sit Williams last week against the Miami Dolphins was met with heavy criticism. So far, the reports on Williams’ development in training camp have been mixed. He flashes the amazing talented that warranted the Bears selecting him with the top overall pick, but he’s still making the same mistakes as far as being able to process information quickly.
“Last week and really all through camp I’ve been really consistent with the thought of reps, reps, reps are the most important thing to get him up to speed," Johnson said. "But the plan we had a week ago we were probably able to get him between 80-100 more reps than we would have been able to do had he played in the game."
It’s unclear how long Williams and the starters will even play on Sunday. It could be a series, in order to protect them in a “meaningless game” or an entire half, or somewhere in-between. But every rep in his development is critical.
Trubisky also spoke about learning two different offenses in his first two years, something Williams is going through t right now.
“It’s tough, the number one thing that helps young quarterbacks is continuity but at the same time it’s exciting, especially when you get an offensive mind like Ben Johnson,” Trubisky said. “I think that’s exciting for a young quarterback, so, you just got to embrace it, learn as much as you can and it is going to take some time to get through that learning curve of knowing the offense (like) the back of your hand."
“Getting on those reps down and speaking the verbiage. It does take some time, year one to year two and you just got to get the reps honestly. Continue to study, continue to be in the offense and it’s gonna take some time. It’s exciting but it is a challenge at the same time," Trubisky continued.