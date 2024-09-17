Drake London Game-Winning Juke vs. Philadelphia's Darius Slay Leaves Him Tight-Lipped

All Trojans

Drake London's late-game heroics helped the Atlanta Falcons pull off a fourth-quarter stunner against the Philadelphia Eagles. Former USC Trojans star London juked Eagles defensive back Darius Slay, who was amazed by his route.

Kyron Samuels

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) after a catch during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Falcons made their way to Lincoln-Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Monday Night Football in Week 2 of NFL action. The Falcons suffered a home defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers to begin the 2024 season and looked to bounce back against the Eagles, who were coming off a win over the Green Bay Packers.

Former first-round pick wide receiver Drake London is a player that the Falcons and quarterback Kirk Cousins have been looking to get the ball to more. Along with tight end Kyle Pitts, London is a big-bodied playmaker who can help change the dynamic of games.

A former USC Trojan, London is a 6’4 213 pound target going into his third season in Atlanta. While he’s been productive, the quarterback play for the Falcons and an injury here and there have limited his true potential. With the signing of Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, London’s role was expected to increase. 

Force The Issue:

Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London
Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) after a catch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It’s still early in the season, and steady progress is certainly welcomed, but this isn’t a young rookie with training wheels on. There’s no longer the young quarterback excuse either. Finding creative ways to get London the ball is paramount going forward. Sometimes, you also need less creativity and just to give your 6’4 weapon a chance at 50/50 balls. 

Cousins knows he has to find a way to get the ball to London. A big key to that is extending drives.

“If you can have 75 plays, that's 20 to 25 more opportunities to get Drake London involved. So, when you're converting third downs and you're staying on the field, when you're in manageable down and distances, you're going to get more at bats for everybody,” said Cousins before the game. 

The Falcons and Cousins found a way to get London the ball on the game-winning drive. Cousins went 5/6 on the last drive, including two passes to London. Most importantly, the seven-yard touchdown to help bring the Falcons ahead. While it was a great ending to the game, getting London involved early and often will be key moving forward.

Eagles defensive back Darius Slay praised London’s juke-move against him.

“Good route,” Slay said in a short two word answer after the game.

After a two-reception, 15-yard game against the Steelers, London finished the Monday Night Football contest with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Winning is most important, and that's the bottom line. However, getting your best players the ball more will certainly help make that task easier. You don't get paid extra for winning close games. The Falcons and London will look to build on this momentum against their next opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kyron Samuels

KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

