Drake London Game-Winning Juke vs. Philadelphia's Darius Slay Leaves Him Tight-Lipped
The Atlanta Falcons made their way to Lincoln-Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Monday Night Football in Week 2 of NFL action. The Falcons suffered a home defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers to begin the 2024 season and looked to bounce back against the Eagles, who were coming off a win over the Green Bay Packers.
Former first-round pick wide receiver Drake London is a player that the Falcons and quarterback Kirk Cousins have been looking to get the ball to more. Along with tight end Kyle Pitts, London is a big-bodied playmaker who can help change the dynamic of games.
A former USC Trojan, London is a 6’4 213 pound target going into his third season in Atlanta. While he’s been productive, the quarterback play for the Falcons and an injury here and there have limited his true potential. With the signing of Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, London’s role was expected to increase.
Force The Issue:
It’s still early in the season, and steady progress is certainly welcomed, but this isn’t a young rookie with training wheels on. There’s no longer the young quarterback excuse either. Finding creative ways to get London the ball is paramount going forward. Sometimes, you also need less creativity and just to give your 6’4 weapon a chance at 50/50 balls.
Cousins knows he has to find a way to get the ball to London. A big key to that is extending drives.
“If you can have 75 plays, that's 20 to 25 more opportunities to get Drake London involved. So, when you're converting third downs and you're staying on the field, when you're in manageable down and distances, you're going to get more at bats for everybody,” said Cousins before the game.
The Falcons and Cousins found a way to get London the ball on the game-winning drive. Cousins went 5/6 on the last drive, including two passes to London. Most importantly, the seven-yard touchdown to help bring the Falcons ahead. While it was a great ending to the game, getting London involved early and often will be key moving forward.
Eagles defensive back Darius Slay praised London’s juke-move against him.
“Good route,” Slay said in a short two word answer after the game.
After a two-reception, 15-yard game against the Steelers, London finished the Monday Night Football contest with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Winning is most important, and that's the bottom line. However, getting your best players the ball more will certainly help make that task easier. You don't get paid extra for winning close games. The Falcons and London will look to build on this momentum against their next opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.
