Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold Connects With WR Justin Jefferson for 97-Yard TD
The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers in today's contest. Both teams are coming off of convincing wins to begin the 2024 season. The Vikings throttled the New York Giants and the 49ers dominated the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
To the surprise of many, quarterback Sam Darnold is excelling in the quarterback duties for the Vikings this season. The former USC Trojan and first-round draft pick is filling in for this year's Minnesota first-round draft pick in rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy.
Darnold completed 19 of 24 for 208 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants and has picked up where he left off against the vaunted 49ers defense. Early in the second quarter, Darnold connected on a 97-yard touchdown pass to All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
The beautiful deep ball of the middle of the field showcased Darnold’s arm talent and Jefferson did the rest making defenders miss for the score. The play is the second-longest touchdown in Minnesota Vikings history. The Vikings are outperforming expectations so far and Darnold is a big reason why.
