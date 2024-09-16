All Trojans

USC Trojans In The NFL: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam Darnold, Leonard Williams Dominate

The USC Trojans are well-represented every weekend of NFL action. Here are the highlights of the week of play across the National Football League.

Kyron Samuels

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It was a rough day for the Detroit Lions in a rematch of the divisional playoff matchup from last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions dropped the home contest 20-16 with the suspense lasting up to the game's very last play. Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown racked up 11 catches for 119 yards, good for 10.8 yards per reception. 

Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold lit up the defending NFC Champions, the San Francisco 49ers, in a 23-17 victory at home. Darnold, continuing his stellar play, completed 17 of 26 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 32 rushing yards and five attempts.

Darnold also connected with wide receiver Justin Jefferson on a 97-yard touchdown, the second-longest play in franchise history and the highlight of the early NFL window. Darnold and the Vikings are now 2-0.

Defensive Tackle Leonard Williams had a dominant performance against the New England Patriots to help the Seattle Seahawks improve to 2-0 with a 23-20 overtime victory. Williams was active and disruptive, putting up four tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, and an impressive four quarterback hits.

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams
Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts after a sack against New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

New York Jets offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Alijah Vera-Tucker were both instrumental in the Jets' 24-17 win on the road at the Tennessee Titans' home stadium. Aaron Rodgers completed 18 of his 30 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. The Jets also ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on a 4.1 yards per rush average. The stalwarts along the front were a big reason for the second-half surge.

Running back Marshawn Lloyd got his first NFL touches with the Green Bay Packers. Lloyd added 7 touches and 17 yards for Green Bay in their 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. 

