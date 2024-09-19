Michigan 'Tremendous' Interior Duo Big Challenge For USC Trojans Offensive Line: Preview
The No. 11 USC Trojans are making the trek to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines in the first Big Ten matchup in program history. The “historic” matchup dubbed by Coach Lincoln Riley is one of the biggest regular-season games of the 2024 college football season.
The Trojans are flying high at 2-0 to start the season and a large reason is the much-improved offensive line play. One of the biggest standouts along the Trojan front is senior center Jonah Monheim. Monheim is shooting up draft boards and could announce himself amongst the elite centers in the sport if he continues the current trajectory.
Monheim, and the rest of the USC interior offensive line, will be facing a unique challenge this weekend in the Michigan interior defensive line. Wolverines defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are both players with first-round draft projections from NFL analysts and talent evaluators.
Many, including myself, believe the Michigan duo is the most talented interior defensive line pairing in the country. If the Trojans are to be successful in “The Big House”, limiting the disruptive plays from the dynamic front will be vital.
Coach Lincoln Riley understands the task his offensive line is up against this week: "It's a big test, big test. Another tremendous defensive line, second really good defensive line we've played here in three games. Super accomplished. I mean really, all the guys, even some of the guys that rotate in can really play. Obviously, the two defensive tackles are tremendous, but the edge guys are good too. So a big challenge that we've got to embrace."
Riley has acknowledged the tough challenge ahead in facing a player like Mason Graham: "Tremendous player, was one of the players that we attempted to get in on right when I got the job. Really enjoyed him and his family. It was just one of those things it was just too quick, there wasn't enough of a relationship there and he was far enough down the road with those guys that it was one of those things that things been earlier maybe it would have been different, maybe it wouldn't have, but a ton of respect for him. I enjoyed the time I had with him here right when I got hired, and no surprise to me to see the kind of player he's become."
ALL-22 + Analysis:
Final Thoughts:
Both Michigan defensive tackles are serious play disrupters. Graham is a strong, athletic player with a great first step, violent hands, and a serious motor for a player his size. Gap penetration and counter moves allow for him to use that natural ability to make plays.
Grant is a heavy-handed, explosive lower-half tackle who fights through contact and uses arm extension to react to plays. Implementing cut blocks and misdirection schemes can go a long way toward slowing a player like him who doesn’t quite have the same motor as Graham.
MORE: Rookie Quarterback Caleb Williams Receives Advice From Houston Texans C.J. Stroud
MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About Michigan Wolverines Dual-Threat Quarterback Alex Orji
MORE: Quarterback Caleb Williams Injury Update After Sacked Seven Times By Houston Texans
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC Predicted to Land Oklahoma Decommit Floyd Boucard
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. Wisconsin Badgers Slots
MORE: Can USC Trojans Stay Undefeated? Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Tough Schedule Looms