Fantasy Top-10 Receivers Week 1 Rankings Reveal Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown Spots
Two familiar names for USC Trojans fans — and fantasy football managers — are sitting comfortably inside the top tier of Week 1 wide receiver rankings.
Drake London of the Falcons (No. 7) and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Lions (No. 9) both earned top-10 recognition after producing big 2024 campaigns and drawing favorable matchups to open the 2025 season.
Drake London: Poised to Build on Breakout
London was one of the most reliable young receivers in fantasy last year, logging:
- 100 receptions on 158 targets
- 1,271 yards and 9 TDs
- 16.5 fantasy points per game
Despite a quiet Week 1 in 2024 (just 3.5 fantasy points vs. Pittsburgh), London found his stride with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. later in the season, and that connection is expected to carry into 2025.
For Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FantasyPros projects London for roughly six catches, 70 yards, and a near 40% chance to score — good for about 10.2 PPR fantasy points.
His matchup will be worth watching, as Tampa’s secondary now leans heavily on Jamel Dean, a physical corner who can run with bigger receivers but has been beaten at times on double moves.
London’s ability to win contested catches could tilt the matchup in his favor, especially with Penix’s willingness to challenge downfield.
Amon-Ra St. Brown: Volume King Still Ascending
If London is the breakout candidate, St. Brown is the consistency play. Last season, the Lions’ top target produced:
- 115 catches, 1,263 yards, 12 TDs across all 17 games in 2024
- Double-digit PPR points in 14 games
- A rock-solid 11.0 yards per reception
Jared Goff’s chemistry with St. Brown makes him one of the league’s safest fantasy options, particularly in full PPR formats.
For Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, ESPN and FantasyPros projections forecast St. Brown for 7–8 receptions, ~85 yards, and about a 50% chance to score, translating to roughly 12.5 PPR fantasy points.
With Jaire Alexander no longer on Green Bay’s roster, the Packers’ cornerback group looks far less intimidating than in recent years.
That only increases St. Brown’s advantage as Goff’s go-to option. Given his elite route-running and heavy target share, his floor remains one of the most dependable in fantasy football — and his ceiling could be even higher against a retooled Packers secondary.
Fantasy Outlook: Floor vs. Ceiling
When comparing the two, the choice between London and St. Brown boils down to roster construction.
London offers more touchdown upside thanks to his size and red-zone role, while St. Brown thrives as a volume monster who rarely posts a dud. In PPR leagues, St. Brown’s consistency is gold.
In standard formats, London’s ability to score may give him the edge.
Both receivers, however, enter Week 1 ranked firmly inside Boone’s top 10. For fantasy managers, that means you’re not just starting them — you’re building lineups around them.
Fantasy Takeaway
With LSU flooding the early top 10, London and St. Brown prove there’s still plenty of elite fantasy value outside Baton Rouge’s pipeline.
Both receivers are matchup-proof WR1s heading into the 2025 season, and their Week 1 outlooks confirm it.
If you’ve got either on your roster, you can lock them into your starting lineup with confidence.