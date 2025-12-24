Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 17
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fail to meet their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily all season.
Fab’s Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 17
- Christian McCaffrey vs. Bears
- Bijan Robinson vs. Rams (Mon.)
- Jahmyr Gibbs at Vikings (Thurs.)
- De’Von Achane vs. Buccaneers
- Jonathan Taylor vs. Jaguars
- James Cook vs. Eagles
- Saquon Barkley at Bills
- Chase Brown vs. Cardinals
- Ashton Jeanty vs. Giants
- RJ Harvey at Chiefs (Thurs.)
Complete Week 17 running back rankings
Week 17 Start ‘Em Running Backs
Start of the Week
Jaylen Warren at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Warren and Kenneth Gainwell both went off last week, and both are viable fantasy starters in a plus matchup against the Browns. Over the last eight weeks, no defense in the league has allowed more fantasy points to running backs. In fact, Cleveland has surrendered 17-plus points to seven running backs since Week 10! The Steelers should lean on both backs in an important AFC North tilt. The one caveat is if the Ravens lose on Saturday, the Steelers will have clinched the division and could rest some starters on Sunday.
Start ‘Em
RJ Harvey at Chiefs (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Netflix): Harvey has become quite a fantasy find in the last four weeks, scoring 21-plus points three times since the Broncos lost J.K. Dobbins. In fact, only four runners have scored more points than the rookie since Week 13. He’s a strong fantasy play on Christmas Day against the Chiefs, who allowed Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears to score a combined 31.7 fantasy points just last weekend.
Bucky Irving at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Irving has failed to score more than 8.1 fantasy points in his last two games, but he also just missed scoring a touchdown last week (tackled at the 1-yard line) that would have pushed his total to 13.1 points. I’m sticking with him against the Dolphins, who have allowed 19-plus points to two backs in their last two games. That includes Chase Brown, who beat them for 32.9 points in Week 16.
Rhamondre Stevenson at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Patriots lost TreVeyon Henderson last week to a concussion, so he could be sidelined in fantasy championship week. If that’s the case, Stevenson becomes a strong starting option. The Jets have been awful against running backs in the last four weeks, allowing the second-most points to the position (not including what Taysom Hill did last week). Stevenson should produce this week.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Tracy Jr. took a step back in the stat sheets last week, scoring a modest 9.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. He had finished with 16 or more points in three of his previous four games, however, and I like him as a flex option against the Raiders. Since Week 9, their leaky defense has allowed eight total touchdowns and the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
More Starts
- Javonte Williams at Commanders (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, Netflix)
- Kenneth Walker III at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- D’Andre Swift at 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 17 Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Breece Hall vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I tried to have faith in Hall last week based on a plus matchup against the Saints, but it didn’t work out … he scored just 8.3 points and has now been held to single digits in three straight games and four of his last six. This week’s matchup against the Patriots isn’t terrible on paper, but a negative game script is almost a guarantee. If you can afford to bench Hall, it’s definitely a move worth making.
Sit ‘Em
Rico Dowdle vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Dowdle has seen his numbers fall over the last month, as he’s failed to score more than 12.4 points in his last four games. What’s more, he’s scored single digits in two of his last three contests. Next up is a tough matchup against Seattle, which is playing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Their formidable defense has also allowed the sixth-fewest points to opposing running backs since Week 9.
Woody Marks at Chargers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network): Marks missed last weekend’s game against the Raiders with an ankle injury, so consider this a sit ’em for whoever is the top running back for Houston (Marks, Jawhar Jordan, Nick Chubb). The Chargers just held Javonte Williams to one of his worst stat lines of the season, and only the Broncos have allowed fewer points to enemy backs over the last eight weeks.
Tony Pollard vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard has been hotter than a Christmas yule log, scoring a combined 56.5 points in his last three games. He did lose work to Tyjae Spears last week, though, and the Saints defense has played much better over the last month. In fact, it’s held Rico Dowdle and Breece Hall to fewer than 12.5 points in the last three weeks. That makes Pollard a risk-reward flex play in a meaningless game.
Isiah Pacheco vs. Broncos (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Netflix): Pacheco got the start and led the Chiefs backfield in snaps, touches, and fantasy points last week. Still, Kansas City will have no semblance of a passing game with Chris Oladokun under center, and no team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points to running backs than the Broncos since Week 9. So, unless you’re desperate for a flex starter, I’d sit Pacheco this week.
More Sits
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Cowboys (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, Netflix)
- David Montgomery at Vikings (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix)
- Chuba Hubbard vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, CBS)