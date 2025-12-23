Week 17 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Broncos DST Atop The Position
Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!
The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys will face the Commanders, the Vikings will host the Lions, and the Broncos will face the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens and Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night.
This week’s biggest defensive risers are the Steelers, Lions, and Saints, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, defenses like the Bills, Eagles, and Vikings have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defensive rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | Ks
Week 17 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Broncos
DEN
at KC
2
Patriots
NE
at NYJ
3
Steelers
PIT
at CLE
4
Lions
DET
at MIN
5
Seahawks
SEA
at CAR
6
Saints
NO
at TEN
7
Rams
LAR
at ATL
8
Packers
GB
vs. BAL
9
Jaguars
JAC
at IND
10
Buccaneers
TB
at MIA
11
Texans
HOU
at LAC
12
Bengals
CIN
vs. ARI
13
Cowboys
DAL
at WAS
14
Vikings
MIN
vs. DET
15
Bears
CHI
at SF
16
Panthers
CAR
vs. SEA
17
Giants
NYG
at LV
18
Titans
TEN
vs. NO
19
Ravens
BAL
at GB
20
Cardinals
ARI
at CIN
21
Chargers
LAC
vs. HOU
22
Dolphins
MIA
vs. TB
23
Browns
CLE
vs. PIT
24
Bills
BUF
vs. PHI
25
Eagles
PHI
at BUF
26
49ers
SF
vs. CHI
27
Raiders
LV
vs. NYG
28
Colts
IND
vs. JAC
29
Chiefs
KC
vs. DEN
30
Falcons
ATL
vs. LAR
31
Jets
NYJ
vs. NE
32
Commanders
WAS
vs. DAL