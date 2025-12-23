SI

Week 17 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Broncos DST Atop The Position

Michael Fabiano

The Denver Broncos defense faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.
Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!

The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys will face the Commanders, the Vikings will host the Lions, and the Broncos will face the Chiefs in Kansas City. 

Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens and Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night. 

This week’s biggest defensive risers are the Steelers, Lions, and Saints, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, defenses like the Bills, Eagles, and Vikings have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defensive rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 17 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Broncos

DEN

at KC

2

Patriots

NE

at NYJ

3

Steelers

PIT

at CLE

4

Lions

DET

at MIN

5

Seahawks

SEA

at CAR

6

Saints

NO

at TEN

7

Rams

LAR

at ATL

8

Packers

GB

vs. BAL

9

Jaguars

JAC

at IND

10

Buccaneers

TB

at MIA

11

Texans

HOU

at LAC

12

Bengals

CIN

vs. ARI

13

Cowboys

DAL

at WAS

14

Vikings

MIN

vs. DET

15

Bears

CHI

at SF

16

Panthers

CAR

vs. SEA

17

Giants

NYG

at LV

18

Titans

TEN

vs. NO

19

Ravens

BAL

at GB

20

Cardinals

ARI

at CIN

21

Chargers

LAC

vs. HOU

22

Dolphins

MIA

vs. TB

23

Browns

CLE

vs. PIT

24

Bills

BUF

vs. PHI

25

Eagles

PHI

at BUF

26

49ers

SF

vs. CHI

27

Raiders

LV

vs. NYG

28

Colts

IND

vs. JAC

29

Chiefs

KC

vs. DEN

30

Falcons

ATL

vs. LAR

31

Jets

NYJ

vs. NE

32

Commanders

WAS

vs. DAL

