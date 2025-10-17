Final Predictions for USC's Ranked Road Contest at Notre Dame
Marking the 96th time the No. 20 USC Trojans and No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish have met, this year's game marks one of their highest stakes matchups yet. The Trojans are halfway through a season of redemption, with their most recent 31-13 Big Ten statement win over the then-No. 15 Michigan Wolverines.
The Fighting Irish are coming off a College Football Playoff run, after losing to Ohio State in the national championship game. Since their 0-2 start this season, Notre Dame is on a five-game win streak heading into week 8.
With Notre Dame's return to the CFP at stake as a two-loss team, the Trojans have a chance to boost their Playoff hopes, with an upset win on the road in South Bend, Indiana. What are analysts predicting for Saturday's rivalry matchup?
Joel Klatt Highlights Balanced Offenses, Sides With The Fighting Irish
What both USC and Notre Dame have entering their week 8 game is the ability to score from multiple attacks, with college football analyst Joel Klatt emphasizing both programs' balanced offenses. Klatt was also surprised USC was labeled as big underdog.
"I like both of these teams and was surprised that the number was that high," Klatt said on an episode of the Joel Klatt Show. "I'll be honest, I think both of these teams can score. I like both of their offenses because both of these offenses are balanced. They can throw it and they can run it."
USC holds the Big Ten's passing yard leader in quarterback Jayden Maiava, as well as the receiving leader in wide receiver Makai Lemon. Maiava has thrown for 1,852 yards, and Lemon has recorded 682 receiving yards.
The Trojans balanced offense also holds running backs King Miller and Bryan Jackson. Miller, who earned four weekly awards after his week 7 performance, rushed for 158 yards and a 49-yard touchdown, while Jackson rushed for 35 yards with a 29-yard touchdown.
With both star running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan out with injuries, coach Lincoln Riley will turn to Miller and Jackson to be efficient on the ground.
As for the Fighting Irish, quarterback CJ Carr has made his case as one of the nation's strongest quarterbacks, and running backs Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love have bolstered the Fighting Irish run game. Wide receivers Malachi Fields and Jordan Faison have paved the way for Carr's passing game.
Despite two strong offensive fronts, Klatt takes the home team to win the ranked matchup, but ultimately sees a competitive, high scoring shootout from both teams.
"While I like Notre Dame to win this game, I think it's a high-scoring one-score game, which has been commonplace for USC," Klatt said. "I think Notre Dame wins this one 37-30, which means I'm taking the 9 and a half for USC in this ball game."
According to DraftKings, Notre Dame is favored by 10 points over USC.
Rece Davis and Pete Thamel Address Concerns with USC
After the Trojans 7-6 record in their inaugural Big Ten season, Riley has proved his team can compete in the conference this season, especially after the defining win over the Wolverines.
Analyst Pete Thamel does not count out what USC has done this season, but does not choose the Trojans pulling off the upset in South Bend.
“I like Notre Dame in this game,” Thamel stated on an episode of the College GameDay podcast. “I want to give Lincoln Riley and USC a lot of credit for the Michigan win. That was as big of a win as USC has had probably since the LSU game to start last season."
The win over the Wolverines marked the first time since Riley's debut in 2022 that the Trojans defeated a ranked opponent at home.
Thamel is mostly concerned with USC's ability to close out tough Big Ten competition, emphasizing the high stakes, on the road matchup could be difficult for the Trojans to pull off the win.
"Since they have entered the Big Ten, they have not been able to slug with Big Ten opponents," Thamel said. "I just wonder if the totality of the DNA of toughness in USC is going to be ready for Notre Dame, for South Bend, for the environment, for the stakes."
Analyst Rece Davis echoed Thamel's remarks, noting it will be a great game, but highlights a different concern of the Notre Dame team: Turnovers.
“I think it’s going to be a great game too. I’m going to take Notre Dame,” Davis said. "A big, big thing in this game is going to be turnovers. … In the Riley–Freeman era, Notre Dame does have an edge in turnover margin, but where it’s really been amplified is the last two meetings. The Irish lead the turnover margin seven to two."
The Trojans enter as underdogs, with the Fighting Irish favored by 7.5. If USC can pull off the upset and disrupt Notre Dame’s offensive production, they’ll move one step closer to serious College Football Playoff conversations.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
