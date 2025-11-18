Five Shocking Stats From USC's Win Over Iowa
The No. 17 USC Trojans pulled off a comeback 26-21 win over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes to improve to 8-2 on the season, keeping themselves in the College Football Playoff hunt.
The second half push allowed the Trojans to make a run, and bring down the hammer when it came to defending their home turf, as well as their two losses. USC held the Hawkeyes to zero points through the entire second half.
USC delivered impressive, and new stats to their resume that kept them in the game, and proves why they can be a true competitor in the Big Ten and college football.
1. 2-0: Trojans when Hosting Top-25 Teams in 2025
One narrative that lingered around USC coach Lincoln Riley was that he could not win the big game, when it mattered most. This season, Riley has shattered that narrative this season.
Did USC lose to two top-25 opponents on the road in Illinois and No. 9 Notre Dame? Yes, but Riley also holds two top-25 wins at home, over then-No. 15 Michigan and then-No. 21 Iowa. Both of those wins have kept USC in the running for a CFP bid, and overall leverage in the Big Ten.
Following the win, Riley credited the victory to his players, who left the first half behind them and held the Hawkeyes to a shut out in the second half.
"That was a big, big time team win," Riley said after the win. "All three sides were really, really good there in the second half, and to comeback and get that done was a really cool feeling. Just a great moment out there in the Coliseum for our whole program.”
The Trojans now improve to 8-2 for the first time since 2023, and look to secure a ninth in their final road contest at No. 8 Oregon.
2. Makai Lemon: First Power Four Receiver To Record 1,000+ Receiving Yards
Wide receiver Makai Lemon has been nothing short of impressive this season, earning high praise in variois NFL Mock Drafts and predictions and was named a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist, awarded to the nation's most best receiver.
Lemon's numbers after the Iowa win spoke for themselves, he recorded 153 receiving yards on 10 receptions and one touchdown. What fans learned about Lemon's playing style was his ability to make any pass work, and make a play even bigger after the reception.
The 5-11 pass catcher from Los Alamitos, California, hit the 1,000-yard milestone against the Hawkeyes and continued to pull off unthinkable receptions after the fact. Lemon leads the Big Ten in receiving yards with 1,090, 71 receptions and 10 total touchdowns on the season.
3. 25, Most Completions On 20+ Yard Throws, Jayden Maiava
Quarterback Jayden Maiava is pivotal part of the Trojans offense and has led one of the nation's most explosive offenses to an 8-2 record. One of Maiava's strengths that he's proved this season has been the deep ball, holding the most completions on 20+ yard throws with 25.
Through nine games, Maiava has thrown for 2,868 yards while completing 201 of 301 passes, with 18 passing touchdowns, six rushing scores and six interceptions. Under Riley, known for developing quarterbacks, Maiava’s growth has been steady and continues to trend upward each week.
Entering the top-25 matchup with the Ducks, head coach Dan Lanning did not hold back on Maiava's strengths as the Trojans quarterback.
“He's not getting enough credit for one. I'll say that. I mean, he's more athletic than people realize. Throws the ball well, I think he keeps his eyes downfield even when rush is imminent and getting close, and does a really good job, and it can certainly beat you with his legs too in the run game,” Lanning said on Monday's Press Conference.
Maiava currently leads the Big Ten in passing yards, leading Rutgers Athan Kaliakmanis by just over 150 yards.
4. Six: Total Points Allowed by USC's Second-Half Defense in Last Three Games
Starting with their road contest at Nebraska, the Trojans allowed at least two touchdowns in the first halves of their first three games, and were trailing against Iowa and Nebraska. All together from the second halves of Nebraska, Northwestern and Iowa, USC has only allowed six points.
The Trojans defense has been hot and cold this season, where their performance against Michigan was rock solid and broke down their run offense to lead to a 31-13 win. Against the Fighting Irish, their 306 rushing yards allowed sparked questions.
One of the most developed units on the Trojans’ roster is the secondary. With players like safeties Christian Pierce and Braylon Conley rotating in, the group’s depth has continued to take meaningful strides throughout the season.
“It’s great. We’re still relatively young there. And I think each one of these battles we learn more, and we just keep growing," Riley said after the win. "It’s fun to see some of these young guys really contributing and feeling their impact and our depth is starting to really matter, which this is the time of year that shows up. So they were huge today.”
5. 1.7 Punts Per Game This Season, Fewest In FBS
Another improved aspect of the Trojans season performance has been their average punts per game. This season they, on average, punt 1.7 times per game, the least in FBS. In 2024, USC averaged 3.4 punts per games.
The improvement stems from the offense’s strength and its ability to sustain drives. Whether it’s Jayden Maiava’s command of the passing game with Lemon and receiver Ja’Kobi Lane making plays, or the production from running backs King Miller and Bryan Jackson, the 1.7 punts per game is a testament to USC’s toughness and their ability to move the chains when it matters most.
The Trojans head north to Eugene, Oregon, to face the No. 8 Ducks for another ranked matchup, and their first game as Big Ten opponents. USC at Oregon will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT.