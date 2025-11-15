What USC Needs From Running Backs King Miller, Bryan Jackson Against Iowa
The USC Trojans are going to be in the midst of a potential mud bowl in their game vs. Iowa on Saturday. With an atmospheric river projected to come down into the Southern California area, the Trojans will need to be able to count on their run game vs. a stingy Iowa defense.
Despite having hardly any depth at the running back position, the Trojans will need to rely on their committee of King Miller, Bryan Jackson, and Harry Dalton III in what is shaping up to be a must-win game for USC if they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
King Miller Time 2.0
During the Trojans' 38-17 win over Northwestern, Miller had his second consecutive 100-yard game. Since taking over for Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders as the lead back, Miller has rushed for 326 yards and two touchdowns in three games.
Miller has been more than serviceable for the Trojans in the wake of Jordan and Sanders' prolonged absences. He's already seen what a CFP-caliber defense looks like when he faced Notre Dame in his first career start.
Under coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa has typically had good rush defenses and this year is no exception.
Keys For Success vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
The Hawkeyes have the No. 16 rush defense in the country and have allowed only 103.6 yards per game on the ground. They are big and phsycial up front, but are reeling after allowing 261 yards to Oregon in their 18-16 loss last week.
What helped for the Ducks is the fact they have one of the deepest running back rooms in the Big Ten Conference. USC currently doesn't have that same luxury.
Jackson and Dalton need to have their best games of the season if the Trojans want to stay in the hunt for the CFP. Both running backs had ho-hum performances vs. Northwestern. Dalton ran for 19 yards on three carries, while Jackson had eight yards on five touches.
The Trojans must be able to count on more than one running back, especially with the weather expected to play a factor in the game.
Don't Count Out Jayden Maiava
One of the most underrated parts of USC quarterback Jayden Maiava's game has been revealing itself in recent weeks. And that's his ability to take off with his legs, whether by design or improvisation.
In the Trojans' wins over Nebraska and Northwestern, Maiava ran a combined 15 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns. He's shown that he could be a viable threat on the ground, which allievates the pressure for USC's running back room to overperform.
USC coach Lincoln Riley has had some of his best games yet as play caller, which has led to the success for Miller and Maiava on the ground. He will need to save his best for last with the Trojans facing Iowa and Oregon in back-to-back weeks.