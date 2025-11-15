The Breakout Player Pushing USC Into Playoff Contention
When the No. 17 USC Trojans step onto the field each Saturday, a lot of attention is turned to the offense, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
What some forget is that the Trojan's defense features younger talent who have hit their biggest strides at the most crucial point in the season. Some in particular include cornerback Braylon Conley.
Since Conley has earned a surplus of playing time, his coaches and teammates have taken notice to his strength on the field, especially for a young age and lesser playing time.
Braylon Conley Earns His Flowers
The redshirt freshman from Houston, Texas debuted his talents against Northwestern and impressed his older
Senior cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson praised Conley for the dominant performance in the 38-17 win, even when he hadn't seen the field for a while.
"That was a incredible moment, coming off four or five weeks and not seeing any action and never getting down on himself. (He) continues to go to work, continues to find things to get better at, and when his number was called, he was ready," Nicholson said after Wednesday's practice. "Just goes to show what kind of person he is, and what kind of belief we have in him in the room."
Conley's growth since appearing in more games this season has helped the cornerback room develop and build a strong unit, a large reason why USC has only allowed six points in the second halves of their last two opponents.
Against Northwestern, Conley recorded six total tackles and four solo, marking his first action since the Illinois game on Sept. 27. For a younger face in the room, it also allows the group to prove their depth, and show they're ready to play when their number is called.
What Defensive Coordinator D'Anton Lynn Said About Conley
When Conley took the field against Northwestern, his ability to make an immediate impact stood out to Lynn, noting it was a big moment for his confidence as a young guy in the room.
When defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn was asked about Conley’s opportunity to step up, he noted how big, and difficult, the moment was, but said Conley executed exactly the way the Trojans needed.
"It was big time. You know, it's tough to come off the bench," Lynn said after Wednesday's practice. "He did a good job in coverage. He did a good job tackling. So I thought that was impressive and tough to do."
Conley took over for cornerback Marcelles Williams after he exited with an injury, and he stepped up with a competitive edge that helped keep USC in the game. While it wasn’t his cleanest performance, drawing a pass interference flag, his comfort and confidence showed exactly why he earned his snaps.
USC vs. Iowa
Now, the Trojans move on to the first of two back-to-back ranked opponents, hosting No. 21 Iowa in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC's two-losses are put into perspective when it comes down to the final three games, with a clear shot at a College Football Playoff bid if they can win out. With the Hawkeyes three losses means they have nothing to lose, adding another competitive element to the week 12 showdown.
A run-heavy offense anchored by none other than quarterback Mark Gronowski will be the area USC needs to shut down, and force Gronowski to throw. Through nine games, Gronowski has recorded 12 rushing touchdowns, the most by any Big Ten quarterback, and just five passing touchdowns.
Executing a strong run game for the Trojans will also be a key to a defeating the No. 21 Hawkeyes, especially for a weather forecast with expected rain. From what fans have seen from running back King Miller, this shouldn't be too much of an issue.
USC is currently a 6.5-point favorite to beat the Hawkeyes, and will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
