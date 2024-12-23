Florida State Seminoles Land Transfer Portal Receiver Duce Robinson From USC Trojans
Former USC Trojans receiver Duce Robinson committed to Florida State after taking an official visit to Tallahassee this weekend. He picked the Seminoles over Arizona State and Louisville. The former Trojans pass-catcher was ranked as the No. 5 receiver and No. 6 overall prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Robinson's father, Dominic played on both sides of the ball at Florida State from 2001-2004. Dominic was also a two-sport athlete at the collegiate level — baseball and football.
Robinson was a highly recruited five-star prospect coming out of Pinnacle (AZ) high school in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 1 player in Arizona, the No. 1 tight end and No. 23 overall prospect, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Robinson would end up playing receiver during his time in Los Angeles.
The Arizona native appeared in 22 career games, including 6 starts in 2024 for the Trojans, reeling in 39 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two seasons. He ranked first on the team this season in yards per catch (17.2) and receiving touchdowns (5). Standing at 6-foot-6, Robinson has the skillset to lineup at multiple receiver positions. His frame creates consistent mismatches, particularly in the red zone and also possesses the speed to outrun defenders.
Robinson was one of three receivers to enter the portal for the Trojans, joining Kyron Hudson, who committed to Penn State and former five-star Zachariah Branch. The loss of three receivers and Kyle Ford, who is out of eligibility has left the Trojans receiver room very thin and young heading into 2025.
USC has struggled to replace the players that have lost at the receiver position to portal. They targeted Tulsa receiver Joseph Williams and former Idaho receiver Jordan Dwyer. Williams was on the Trojans' campus for three days last week, but after committing to Utah on Dec. 18, the 2024 AAC Freshman of the Year flipped his committed to Colorado on Sunday.
Dwyer was on campus starting Dec. 18 but committed to TCU on Saturday, Dec. 21. The Washington native gained interest from a number of Power 4 programs after an excellent sophomore campaign at the FCS level. His former teammate, receiver Mark Hamper also took a visit to USC last week.
Hamper reeled in 49 receptions for 961 yards and six touchdowns, which earned him FCS Freshman All-American honors. He was also a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding freshman player at the FCS level. Hamper joined his former teammate on campus, taking his official visit starting Thursday, Dec. 19. Former Purdue receiver Jaron Tibbs was on campus this weekend.
