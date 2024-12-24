Fresno State Bulldogs Land Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman Gino Quinones From USC Trojans
The USC Trojans have had 19 players enter the NCAA transfer portal, and many of the athletes have begun to find a new home for 2025. USC Trojans offensive lineman transfer Gino Quinones has committed to the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Quinones posted on social media that he is committing to the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs ended the regular season with a 6-6 record. On Dec. 23, Fresno State lost to the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 28-20.
The Bulldogs are one of many teams to be hit with departures once the portal opened on Dec. 9. Fresno State coach Matt Entz and the Bulldogs lost 15 players but brought in some veteran offensive line depth with Quinones. Entz was hired by Fresno State after spending the 2024 season as USC's linebackers coach.
As a recruit, Quinones was the No. 77 interior offensive lineman and the No. 13 player from Hawaii. Quinones spent six seasons with the Trojans but struggled to stay healthy. This earned him another year of eligibility as Quinones suffered a wrist injury in 2019 and a season-ending knee injury in 2023.
Quinones played just 21 snaps in 2024, but he saw playing time when USC faced the Utah State Aggies. Sophomore interior offensive lineman Alani Noa has seen an increased role up front for USC, potentially pushing out a player like Quinones. With that, the lineman decided to go somewhere he could compete for more playing time.
Quinones announced his intentions to enter the portal on Dec. 3. He posted his goodbye to the Trojans fans on his social media.
“My time at USC has been a truly memorable experience. Wearing the cardinal and gold, playing alongside incredible teammates, and representing this university has been a privilege I will always cherish. I gave everything I had, physically, mentally, and emotionally, to this program, and I am leaving filled with gratitude for the experiences and lessons that have helped me grow both on and off the field,” Quinones said. “To my current coaches-Bennie Wylie and the entire strength staff, Lincoln Riley, Josh Henson, and the rest of the coaching team-thank, thank you for pushing me to grow as an athlete and as a person."
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans lost four offensive linemen to the transfer portal. Amos Talalele committed to the Kansas State Wildcats, Kalolo Ta’aga committed to the Utah Utes, Mason Murphy committed to the Auburn Tigers, and now Quinones is committing to the Fresno State Bulldogs.
USC has 19 total outgoing transfers from their 2024 roster. The Trojans have brought in just four players, none of which are offensive linemen. Fortunately for USC, Riley did recruit a couple of linemen from the class of 2025.
Coming in are four-star offensive tackles, Alex Payne and Aaron Dunn. USC also recruited three-star offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona and three-star interior offensive lineman Will Wascher. Bringing in these young guys is important, but USC will still likely look for help on the offensive line in the transfer portal.
