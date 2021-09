Game Day Hub: Everything You Need For USC vs. San Jose State

USC hosts San Jose State in its home opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.

USC vs. San Jose State

Date: Saturday, September 4, 2021

Time: 2:00 pm PT Kickoff

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles Calif.

Watch: Pac-12 Network

Listen: AM 790 KABC Radio

Betting Line: USC -14

USC QB Kedon Slovis | USA TODAY

-----

