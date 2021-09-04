USC's 2021 Depth Chart Features Shocking Roster Moves

The Trojans take on the San Jose Spartans, Sept. 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC released its first depth chart of the season, prior to Saturday's contest against San Jose State. Despite head coach Clay Helton and his staff confirming some of what was already expected, there were still some big surprises.

- Biggest Shocks From USC's 2021 Depth Chart -

No. 1: Manjack Earns Primed Wide Receiver Role

Freshman Joseph Manjack got the nod, starting at wide receiver, alongside sophomore Memphis transfer Tahj Washington. With the absence of Bru McCoy, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is looking for some new faces to dominate the Trojans' passing game.

The do-it-all Manjack put up startling numbers in high school, playing both receiver and quarterback. However, he has found a home at the receiver spot after an impressive fall camp.

No. 2: Courtland Ford, The New Alijah Vera-Tucker?

Manjack’s explosiveness and precise route-running will not be a factor unless quarterback Kedon Slovis can get some protection from his offensive line.

For now, redshirt freshman Courtland Ford comes out as victorious, after a fall camp full of competition. Ford will now fill the hole on the offensive line left by Alijah Vera Tucker, the newest New York Jet.

No. 3: Jonah Monheim Solidifies His Role

Ford wont be the only redshirt freshman on the offensive line this season. Clay McGuire opted with Jonah Monheim at right tackle, after the young buck thrived during the offseason. Monheim has been described as 'extremely consistent' and one of the 'smartest kids' in the trenches.

No. 4: Veteran Nick Figueroa Defeats Freshman Korey Foreman

While you will likely see freshman defensive end Korey Foreman take the field this fall, Nick Figueroa retains his title as starter. Despite spending part of the offseason rehabbing his after shoulder, Figueroa is primed for a monstrous 2021 year. He is expected to return as a key member for the Trojans' defense.

No. 5: Watch Out For K.D. Nixon

Redshirt senior K.D. Nixon is looking to make some noise at USC after transferring from Colorado.

Nixon made second team at wide receiver, but will get plenty of reps on punt and kickoff returns. The speedy wideout will see action on special teams, giving him the opportunity to set the tone for the Trojans right out of the gate.

