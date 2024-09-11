Houston Texans' Calen Bullock Earns Best NFL Rookie Grade: 'Full-Time Starter' Says Analyst
Former USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock made his NFL debut for the Houston Texans in a win over the Indianapolis Colts and earned the best NFL rookie grade.
“Bullock has ball skills you can’t teach," ESPN Texans Reporter DJ Bien-Aime told USC on SI Reporter Kyron Samuels." He’s a real-deal center fielder. He knows how to read quarterbacks' eyes and makeup ground to make plays on the ball. Only a matter of time till he’s a full-time starter.”
Rundown:
NFL rookie debuts are often colossal letdowns. Regardless of the sport, asking young players to come into the fold and produce is a dice roll. In the National Football League, producing immediately is one of the most difficult tasks in professional athletics.
The challenge is especially unnerving in a specific way for players who are asked to make an immediate impact on a team that is expected to contend for high playoff seeding, a division title, and potentially a Super Bowl run. The physical transition is hard enough, but the added pressure of expectation can be a burden.
Houston Texans rookie safety Calen Bullock is being asked to step into a contributing role by Coach Demeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke. Bullock, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection from his two seasons of starting at the University of Southern California, was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
In the preseason, Bullock hit the ground running: "He’s done a really nice job of the communication piece. We ask a lot of our safeties and communicating in our defense…He’s picked that up as he’s been here the past couple weeks. I know he’ll continue to improve upon his communication skills." Said Coach Demeco Ryans after a minicamp session this summer.
Strong Starting Point:
But to be honest, you never know how much the work will translate until you see it in live regular-season action. Bullock made his NFL debut on Sunday in a division matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The game was a barn burner that the Houston Texans won 29-27 and Bullock made his mark on the game.
Bullock finished the game with three tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception of Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. As a result, Bullock earned the highest PFF grade of all rookies in the National Football League for Week One. To qualify, the player had to take at least twenty snaps, so it’s whatever the criteria is, it’s compared to the most active rookies in the league.
There’s no need to overreact to a week one showing for a rookie, but as far as starts to a career go, you couldn’t ask for a much better beginning.
