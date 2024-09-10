New York Jets Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker Impressive In Return From Injury on Monday Night Football
New York Jets fourth-year offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker returned to the playing field on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. The former USC Trojan now starts along the Jets' offensive line with fellow Trojan, legendary tackle Tyron Smith.
The Monday Night Football kickoff game wasn’t a very competitive contest as the 49ers dominated the game at Levi’s Stadium to win by the score of 32-19. The score, in this case, is immaterial.
Vera-Tucker, a 25-year-old former first-round draft pick is rounding back into form after missing the last twelve games of the season in 2023. An Achilles injury is one that’s tough to come back from for any athlete, but especially a 310-pound offensive lineman.
The Jets have already picked up Vera-Tucker’s fifth-year player option, but the organization and Vera-Tucker both know this is a big year for both of them in terms of his long-term valuation as a player. If he can pick up where he left off in 2021 and 2022, a massive contract is on the way.
The 49ers aren’t the easiest team to return to action against after such a long layoff, but Vera-Tucker held his own. He didn’t give up any sacks, looked solid moving his feet in pass protection, and displayed good hand placement, punch timing, and cleanup instincts to help teammates.
It wasn’t nearly a perfect performance. He’ll want to improve upon the performance and clean up things especially in the run game and five step passing game. However, in a game where there weren’t a lot of positives to take away, Vera-Tucker’s re-emergence is one that will be a shining light for the Jets.
Beyond any media grades, social media analysis, and morning show talk, the biggest thing to remember is that the return is a process. And you couldn’t ask for much more to start.
As the Jets look to continue to improve, Vera-Tucker is excited to have Smith on the line with him.
"I would say having a high-quality veteran in the room never hurts," Vera-Tucker said earlier this year. "He can help with the tackles and the guards, with hand placement that can apply to guard work, too. When he gives advice we listen, he's been here a long time and done it at a high level. When he speaks, we listen. From being in meeting rooms, the notes he takes to going to walkthrough ... some guys go through motions. Not him. He's working technique and snap count."
"Other than a crazy talent, he's got huge hands, too. Just footwork, from his feet to punch timing, you can tell he's been doing this a long time. Whenever you see that it makes you want to reach that level," Vera-Tucker continued.
