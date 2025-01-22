Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock Earns NFL All-Rookie Team, Interceptions Leader
Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock has been named to the 2024 All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers of America, the PWFA announced on Tuesday. It is the third consecutive season a Texans defensive player has earned the nod, joining safety Jalen Pitre in 2022 and linebacker Will Anderson in 2023 .
Houston selected the former USC Trojans All-American safety with the 78th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Bullock impressed from the jump in training camp and the preseason. He carried that into the regular season and recorded his first career interception in his very first NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts. He continued to grow in his rookie campaign into one of the league's top deep safeties.
Bullock was labeled a "ballhawk" during his time with the Cardinal and Gold and has lived up to that reputation to the NFL. He finished the season with five interceptions, which lead all rookies and was tied for six in the NFL. Bullock also registered 52 total tackles, and 11 passes defended.
“He’s making a ton of plays for us,” said Texans coach DeMeco Ryans. “He’s back there patrolling the middle of the field. Teams keep trying him and keeps going up and getting the football. To have a young player as confident as he is, plays with great instincts, great hands, great eyes. He’s making a ton of plays.”
Bullock made his first career start in week 4 against the Jaguars and made the game saving play. Late in the third quarter, with the Texans trailing by three, Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby burst into the open field and Bullock chased him down to force him out bounds inside the 5-yard line. The drive ended with a Jaguars turnover on downs after they were unable to punch the ball in down by the goal line. On a day the Texans offense struggled mightily in the second half, Bullock kept Houston alive. Texans quarterback CJ Stroud would connect with running back Dare Ogunbowale for the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds to give them a four-point win.
The 21-year-old Bullock is off to a great start in his NFL career and has begun to scratch the surface of the player he can become.
MORE: Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Ethan Feaster Leaning USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns?
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Visits California Recruits: Ryder Lyons, Brandon Arrington
MORE: USC Trojans' Eric Musselman After Wisconsin Loss: 'We Have No Home Court Advantage'
The Pasadena, CA native is part of a young, but very talented secondary in Houston that has a very bright future. In the same draft, the Texans drafted cornerback Kamari Lassiter out of Georgia in the second round. Lassiter had an outstanding rookie season in his own right. Pitre has played good football from the safety and nickel position through his first three seasons. He will be returning next season after suffering a season-ending pec injury suffered in week 12.
And of course star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has officially blossomed into everything the Texans were hoping for when they drafted the LSU standout. Stingley Jr. recorded five interceptions of his own, earned First Team All-Pro honors and staked his claim as one of the best, if not the best, cornerback in the NFL.
MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’
MORE: Chicago Bears Interview Minnesota's Brian Flores For Head Coaching Vacancy
MORE: Caleb Williams Addresses Lincoln Riley Anger, Near Transfer To UCLA Over USC Trojans
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley To Replace Mike McCarthy