Five-Star Receiver Jerome Myles Decommits From USC Trojans, Flipping to Texas A&M?
Just a day after the regular season came to a conclusion for the USC Trojans with their 49-35 loss to Notre Dame, the Trojans picked up bad news on the recruiting front.
Five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles, who has been committed to USC since Sept. 18, announced on social media that he has de-commmitted from the Trojans and has opened up his recruitment.
Interestingly enough, moments after the news broke of Myles opening his recruitment back up, Steve Wiltfong of On3 logged a prediction in favor of Texas A&M to land the Corner Canyon wide out.
Wiltfong wasn't the only recruiting expert to log a prediction for Myles to land in College Station. Over at 247Sports, Tom Loy, Blair Angulo, and Greg Biggins have all put in crystal ball predictions for the Aggies to land Myles.
It shouldn't come as a shock that Myles is projected to land at Texas A&M. They were one of the finalists before he committed to USC. Myles' Corner Canyon teammate and quarterback, Helaman Casuga is committed to Texas A&M. Casuga is a four-star quarterback in the class of 2026.
Biggins wrote that Myles has the talent to be one of the best wide receivers in his class.
"Myles is one of the top receivers in the country and has a ton of upside. He has a rare combination of size, speed and body control...he has an athletic 6-2, 210 pound frame. He has a large catch radius and shows the ability to make contested catches. He has strong hands...catches the ball well through contact. He’s a physical blocker...it’s really tough to find a discernible weakness in his game. there aren’t many pass catchers with more long term potential than Myles," Biggins said.
The Trojans now own the No. 17 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle after the loss of Myles. It's been a busy few weeks for USC recruiting as the Trojans have both lost and gained multiple commitments. Most notably, five-star quarterback recruit Julian Lewis flipped his commitment from the Trojans to the Colorado Buffaloes.
For the time being, USC now holds only one five-star commitment, being Corona Centennial quarterback Husan Longstreet. Four-star receiver Tanook Hines becomes the Trojans' highest rated committment at wide receiver. Corey Simms and Romero Ison, both three star prospects, round out the list as USC's only wide receiver commits.
