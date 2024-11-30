Will Five-Star Jerome Myles Flip From USC Trojans To Texas A&M Aggies?
The Texas A&M Aggies will host USC Trojans five-star commit Jerome Myles when they face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.
Myles is a five-star wide receiver from West Jordan (UT). He committed to USC on Sept. 18, but the Texas A&M Aggies have been pushing to flip him ever since. According to On3, Myles is the No. 24 player nationally, the No. 4 wide receiver in the class, and the No. 1 player in Utah.
When Myles committed to USC, he spoke to On3 about how the Trojans’ staff made the decision easy for him. Playing in Southern California is also appealing to Myles for his life outside of football.
“Definitely the staff made it a pretty easy pick,” Myles said. “They all have experience with NFL players and know how to develop them. Also, the life outside of football is something different there. You can be successful in anything you choose.”
Dennis Simmons, USC’s wide receivers coach, was the leader in his recruiting. Simmons building a relationship with Myles was a big factor in the five-star recruit picking the Trojans over schools like Texas A&M and Utah.
“Culture, and they do produce a lot of good receivers,” Myles told On3. “I have a strong relationship with their receivers coach.”
While the Aggies have been pushing to flip Myles, a key factor in the recruitment is Myles' current high school quarterback, Helaman Casuga, who is committed to Texas A&M. Casuga is from the class of 2026, but the two could have the chance to play football together again in the future.
Myles visited Texas A&M during their week one matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Trojans are at risk of losing one of their top recruits. Visiting again during the final weekend of the regular season with early national signing period approaching can give the Aggies some momentum.
Charles Power, On3’s Director of Scouting and Ranking, described Myles as looking like one of the most talented wide receivers in the cycle.
“Myles looks like one of the most talented wide receivers in the cycle. He has a rare combination of size and bust to go with good ball skills,” Power wrote. “The On300 prospect is also a physical presence after the catch and is an outstanding blocker on the perimeter.”
The Texas A&M Aggies recruiting class of 2025 ranks No. 11 nationally, per On3, but flipping Myles' decision could push the program into the top ten. Texas A&M currently has two commitments from wide receivers from the 2025 recruiting class. They are four-star Kelshaun Johnson and three-star Tristan Norman. Flipping Myles would be a big move for the future of the program.
The USC Trojans have lost several recruits within the past couple of weeks, but they also flipped five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from the Aggies. Heading into the final weekend, USC’s class of 2025 ranks at No. 14 nationally. In addition to Myles, the Trojans have commitments from four receivers.
