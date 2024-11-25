USC Trojans Four-Star Recruit Ty Jackson Flips Commitment To Florida Gators
With the early signing period approaching, the USC Trojans are in the process of flipping recruits to join the program. With that, the Trojans are also losing several players. The USC Trojans have lost another recruit with four-star linebacker Ty Jackson flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators.
Jackson visited the Gators on Nov. 23 for their game against the Ole Miss Rebels. Florida pulled off an upset win over Ole Miss and moved to a 6-5 record. The game was not the first time Jackson has visited the Gators as he attended Florida’s season opener against the Miami Hurricanes. His most recent visit was the final push to flip his commitment from USC to Florida.
Jackson, a Florida native from Loxahatchee, committed to the USC Trojans on Sept. 9. On3 ranks him as the No. 135 player in the nation, the No. 15 linebacker in the class of 2025, and the No. 20 player in Florida. Though Jackson’s father told On3 his visit to Gainesville was just to check out the game, the Gators did what they had to do in order to flip the former USC commit.
Jackson has been one of Florida’s top recruiting targets, and they increased their efforts to sign him over the past year. Even after his commitment to USC, the Gators remained in contact with the four-star recruit. Jackson was always interested in the Gators, but his communication with USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson swayed him to visit the Trojans and commit to them.
“He’s really positive, upfront and he’s honest for real for real,” Jackson said about Henderson. “So that’s why I like just how he keeps it real. They see me as a Will backer in their defense.”
Jackson’s visit to USC went very well. His father told On3 it felt like home to Jackson.
“He connected with the staff, the education is first class, and the location felt like home for Ty,” Jackson’s father said. “He was feeling L.A.”
The one aspect of Florida that the USC Trojans could not offer Jackson was his proximity to home. Jackson’s father spoke to On3 about that being the biggest factor for Jackson’s flip to the Gators.
“It was the concern about being away from home, the distance. He was wondering about that,” Jackson’s father told On3. “He was going back and forth with distance being an issue. Having been in that position and playing college ball (at Austin Peay State), I had teammates from Miami there with me and they’d leave and go back. Being homesick is real. It’s something you want to iron out before you go. Ultimately, it would have been a concern to go there and not like it. You’re stuck where you don’t want to be.”
Attending school across the country is a big decision for any player. In the end, Jackson flipped his commitment and will stay closer to home in 2025.
Four-star recruits Matai Tagoa’i and Jadon Perlotte are the two class of 2025 linebackers committed to USC following this flip. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley will have to evaluate if the team needs to find someone to replace Jackson next fall. USC is currently one of the top schools for four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo.
