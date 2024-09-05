All Trojans

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor Headline USC Trojans In Thursday Night Football Kickoff

When the 2024 NFL season kicks off in Arrowhead Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the USC Trojans will be well represented.

Kyron Samuels

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) after making a catch for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) after making a catch for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The National Football League begins the 2024 season with a special Thursday Night Football kickoff. The Baltimore Ravens and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson heads to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Partick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The matchup comes highly anticipated after the Kansas City Chiefs marched into M&T Bank Stadium earlier this year to beat the Baltimore Ravens on their home field in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in an epic overtime thriller.

Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship
Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (M) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt trophy next to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) while speaking with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz (L) after the Chiefs' game against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' defense frustrated Lamar Jackson and the offense of the Ravens that came into the AFC Championship Game on fire. The 17-10 Chiefs win has lingered through the offseason as it has become a subject of legacy talk for both Mahomes and Jackson.

It’s safe to say, that the whole of the football world will be glued to their televisions tonight to see the next chapter of what’s becoming and fantastic rivalry between two all-time great quarterbacks and franchises. 

The USC Trojans will be well represented both on the field and throughout both rosters when the festivities begin. Fun fact, the USC Trojans have the second most NFL Draft picks of all time with 523 selections per Statista. 

Ravens Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor
Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The 523 draft selections rank second by just two picks, trailing Notre Dame’s 525. With the talent the Trojans currently have, re-claiming the title of the college team with the most all-time draft picks is well within reach.

Here are the Trojans on both rosters and the players most likely to make an impact for both teams.

RAVENS:

Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor (Tenth Year)

Offensive Lineman Andrew Vorhees (First Year)

Biggest Impact - Nelson Agholor

CHIEFS:

Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (Eighth Year)

Defensive Lineman Marlon Tuipuloto (Fourth Year)

Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (Rookie Year)

Running Back Keontay Ingram (Third Year - Practice Squad)

Biggest Impact - JuJu Smith-Schuster 

Kyron Samuels

KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

