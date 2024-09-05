JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor Headline USC Trojans In Thursday Night Football Kickoff
The National Football League begins the 2024 season with a special Thursday Night Football kickoff. The Baltimore Ravens and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson heads to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Partick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The matchup comes highly anticipated after the Kansas City Chiefs marched into M&T Bank Stadium earlier this year to beat the Baltimore Ravens on their home field in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in an epic overtime thriller.
The Chiefs' defense frustrated Lamar Jackson and the offense of the Ravens that came into the AFC Championship Game on fire. The 17-10 Chiefs win has lingered through the offseason as it has become a subject of legacy talk for both Mahomes and Jackson.
It’s safe to say, that the whole of the football world will be glued to their televisions tonight to see the next chapter of what’s becoming and fantastic rivalry between two all-time great quarterbacks and franchises.
The USC Trojans will be well represented both on the field and throughout both rosters when the festivities begin. Fun fact, the USC Trojans have the second most NFL Draft picks of all time with 523 selections per Statista.
The 523 draft selections rank second by just two picks, trailing Notre Dame’s 525. With the talent the Trojans currently have, re-claiming the title of the college team with the most all-time draft picks is well within reach.
Here are the Trojans on both rosters and the players most likely to make an impact for both teams.
RAVENS:
Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor (Tenth Year)
Offensive Lineman Andrew Vorhees (First Year)
Biggest Impact - Nelson Agholor
CHIEFS:
Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (Eighth Year)
Defensive Lineman Marlon Tuipuloto (Fourth Year)
Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (Rookie Year)
Running Back Keontay Ingram (Third Year - Practice Squad)
Biggest Impact - JuJu Smith-Schuster
