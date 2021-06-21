JuJu Smith-Schuster Surprises Father with Heartfelt Gift Following New $8 Million Deal

The animated wide receiver gives back to his family, after years of support.

Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is all about giving back and helping others.

The Steeler's wideout started his own foundation in 2019, The JuJu Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to support youth initiatives and lift the spirits of those in need.

In addition to helping others, JuJu loves giving back to his family, and those who have supported him since day one. In July 2020, Smith-Schuster released a Youtube video which showed fans a behind the scenes look at the process of buying his family a home.

"I lived in a house with 23 people, I didn't get my own bed until I got to college," said Smith-Schuster.

"I didn't get my own room until I got to the NFL, so I slept on the floor for the rest of my time as a young-in. Now that I'm able to live my dream and play in the NFL, I think it's everyones dream to take care of their family, at some point in their life."

Steelers Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu is taking that love to another level, buying his dad a brand new truck after years of taking the bus. Bleacher Report's Gridiron tweeted, "@TeamJuJu’s family had seven kids and one car, so their dad took the bus to work. After making it to the league, JuJu was able get his dad a new truck."

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers worth $8 million this offseason after spending four years with the team. He returns as one of Pittsburgh's core members, and will look to make major impacts on the field this fall.

