Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Commits To Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis was the USC Trojans' crown jewel of their 2025 recruiting class.
Now, Lewis has decommitted from Lincoln Riley's Trojans and has officially flipped to the Colorado Buffaloes to play for coach Deion Sanders, as predicted.
Lewis is one of the major players in the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) space.
"Shoot, money's life," Lewis told On3. "I've got to help provide for my family. I bought my first car. I bought my dad's car. It's definitely been a blessing to go through the process. But my whole thing is football. I'll make more in the NFL than I will right now in high school or college off NIL."
The standout quarterback from Carrollton High School in Georgia has signed NIL deals with Alo Yoga, Cactus Jack, and Leaf Trading Cards. He has an NIL valuation of $1.1 million, which is the second-highest among High School NIL rankings, behind LSU's quarterback commit Bryce Underwood ($1.3 million.)
Did NIL play a factor in Lewis' decision to decommit from USC?
Colorado is a star in the NIL department, with two of the highest-earning college athletes in the country. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has a whopping $6.2 million NIL valuation according to On3, while cornerback Travis Hunter's valuation is at $3.4 million. Sanders and Hunter rank one and three, respectively, with LSU gymnast Livvy Dunn ($4 million) at No. 2.
If NIL is a priority, the Buffaloes are a marketable team to commit to.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Indiana Hoosiers were also pushing hard for Lewis' commitment.
The No. 2 ranked quarterback in the class of 2025 according to ESPN, Lewis has also talked about the Lamborghini Texas Longhorns NIL connection.
“I’m not gonna lie, Texas had all that Lambo stuff going on. That junt was cool,” Lewis said. “Like, when they had that stuff. Stuff like that, that’s an eye-catcher for being a 16-year-old. You’re like, gonna go and get a Lambo. Stuff like that. That junt cool. I don’t really know.”
Sanders is expected to be an early-round NFL Draft selection in 2025, and Colorado will need to fill his void. Lewis could be the perfect fit.
As for USC, a few hours before the news of Lewis’s decommitment, the Trojans flipped five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from Texas A&M.
Longstreet is ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports' rankings.
