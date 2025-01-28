Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Delivers 'Big Moments' In AFC Championship Win
Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games; a footballism for the ages that rings true.
In the thrilling 32-29 Kansas City Chiefs win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, some of the best players to ever play the sport of football took the field. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. Defensive lineman Von Miller and Chris Jones. Tight end Travis Kelce. That was just a few of the great players to take the field on Sunday. However, it was an unsung, oft-forgotten player that made two of the biggest plays in the game.
Former USC Trojans wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hauled in two receptions for 60 yards against the vaunted Bills defense. In a game where true explosives were few and far between for both teams, those plays proved to be two of the most consequential throughout the entire evening of gameplay. A 31-yard reception and a 29-yard reception from a player who only had 18 receptions on the season coming into the game. It’s part of what makes the Chiefs such a dynastic team.
“It’s another great feeling, man. It’s a blessing to be out here. God is so good. It’s a blessing to be apart of this team, this organization, it’s something special. We never give up. We play all four quarters. We play our hearts out and that’s what it takes. We like to play in big moments and we don’t shy away from them," Smith-Schuster said to FOX4KC anchor Harold Kuntz in a post-game interview.
None of the skill players are in their prime, but the Chiefs are still loaded offensively. They have the speed that threatens defenses vertically, an otherworldly tight end that is a nightmare mismatch, a possession wide receiver that although clearly on the back end of his career, still demands respect, two running backs who can contribute in the passing game, and an auxiliary player like Smith-Schuster who can line up pretty much anywhere for them. Every option is on the table for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and that offensive staff makes opposing defenses account for every possible threat.
When least expected, a player like Smith-Schuster has defining moments in the biggest matchup of the season with a Super Bowl on the line. It not only speaks to Smith-Schuster, his unselfishness and his professionalism to be ready when his moment is called, but it says everything that Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes knew they could rely on him when the lights were the brightest. It’s what made the Patriots dynasties so special. Rob Gronkowski would have his typical showing, but David Patten, Danny Amendola, or James White could’ve been the guy to beat a team on any given Sunday.
The Chiefs are operating on that level at the moment. They have the perfect situation for team success. The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team they’ve played this season and there’s nothing bigger than the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs earning a right to go to battle for a championship three years in a row is historic.
Smith-Schuster is no stranger to making plays on the Super Bowl stage either, though. If we’re back here in two weeks talking about a play he made in that game, it won’t be a surprise.
