Las Vegas Raiders Interview Pete Carroll, Former USC Trojans, Seattle Seahawks Coach
After firing Antonio Pierce at the end of his first season, the search for the next Las Vegas Raiders head coach continues. Ben Johnson and Mike Vrabel were the eminent names during this coaching cycle. Mike Vrabel agreed to terms with the New England Patriots last week, and just two days after a divisional round defeat to the Washington Commanders, Ben Johnson made his decision with the Chicago Bears.
Minority owner Tom Brady, who was integral in the interview process according to sources, and the Raiders brass whiffed on former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as he accepted the Chicago Bears job yesterday and has already begun to assemble a staff. According to a report from The Athletic’s senior writer and Las Vegas Raiders beat reporter Tashan Reed, the Raiders have now pivoted in the direction of former University of Southern California and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
Coincidentally, Carroll was thought to be a serious candidate for the Chicago Bears vacancy had Ben Johnson not accepted the job. According to senior insider Dianna Russini, Johnson picked the Bears simply because of quarterback Caleb Williams.
Carroll is a coach who has shown over his career he’s capable of managing different types of players and personalities. While the Raiders quarterback situation is unclear, there aren't many, if any, better options available than Pete Carroll to get consistent play from a team.
Pete Carroll is one of four head coaches to have led teams to both a national championship and a Super Bowl win. The others are Barry Switzer, Jimmy Johnson, and Jim Harbaugh. Carroll holds a 170-120 regular season and an 11-11 record in the postseason in his 18 seasons as an NFL coach and is also a member of the NFL 2010's All-Decade Team. In the collegiate ranks, Carroll held a 97-19 record and won two national championships and four Rose Bowls.
Carroll is a defensive specialist by trade, however, he’s certainly considered a “players coach” and has aided in the development of multiple star quarterbacks through both the professional and collegiate ranks, such as Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Matt Leinart, Carson Palmer, Matt Cassell, John David Booty, and others.
The Raiders will likely add a quarterback this offseason whether it’s through free agency or the draft, but having a high-floor coach regardless of the situation is likely a contributing factor in the interest.
Through 18 seasons as an NFL head coach, Carroll has had a winning season in 14 of those campaigns. Since 2012, Carroll has only had one losing season. Consistency is a word not typically associated with the Raiders. Hiring a proven winner like Carroll could be the first step in changing that.
