Lincoln Riley Still On Hot Seat: Time Running Out for USC Trojans Coach?
Following this year's Big Ten Media Days, the USC Trojans reassured college football fans that USC is prepared for a redemption season after a productive offseason.
Especially for coach Lincoln Riley, who has been on the college football hot seat recently, he is shaping up to deliver results Trojan fans have been looking for.
In a recent ranking of college football coaches with the most to prove, college football analysts ranked Riley at No. 2.
Riley went 7-6 last season with USC in what was his worst record since arriving in Los Angeles, and he faces pressure to bring the Trojans back to success -- one of the biggest reasons why Riley was hired in the first place.
Prior to his arrival at USC, Riley had been a head coach for five seasons at Oklahoma -- where he developed an elite football program that had two Heisman Trophy winners and a College Football Playoff appearance.
What Riley is best known for when discussing his coaching style is his relationships with quarterbacks and helping them lead the offense. When Riley was asked about starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, he shared his hope for Maiava's progress.
"Really proud of Jayden. He started four games for us last year, all four against good football teams, all four against really good defenses. He gave us a chance to win all four." Riley said at Big Ten Media Days. "We were able to pick off three of them. Made some huge plays, made some unbelievable plays in those games. Showed a lot of resiliency, a lot of toughness, his arm talent, the decisiveness in which he plays and how he sees things is really unique and has a chance to be really special."
What Riley also has apart of his 2025 roster is an elite defense under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and linebackers coach Rob Ryan.
Riley emphasized the impact that star safety Kamari Ramsey has carried his developed into a leader on defense and has carried his weight on defense
"I think as a player, he made a lot of great plays last year, but I think there's still another level he can go to in terms of his consistency, our ability to move him around in different spots, which Coach Lynn and our staff are very talented at. We're obviously thrilled that he's back, and it's a little bit of a new position for him being such a leader and being counted upon in that way. So far he's certainly risen up to the challenge."
Ramsey spoke on the improvement on the defensive at Big Ten Media Days and emphasized the impact that defensive line coach Eric Henderson has continuously instilled in the Trojans trenches this season.
"The line's gonna be good. I mean it beefed up. I mean, coach, Coach Henderson, he knows what he's doing. I mean, he's coached one of the best defensive tackles of all time. So it's been great to see. I mean, we have a great defense. We have some great players all around, in the front, in the back end and the second level," said Ramsey.