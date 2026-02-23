Makai Lemon's Latest NFL Draft Projection Should Excite USC Trojan Fans
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has a real shot at being a top draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Lemon closed out his final season at USC with First Team All-American honors and a Biletnikoff Award win.
Lemon has been paired with teams like the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens in mock drafts, but a new connection to the San Francisco 49ers could be the perfect fit for Lemon.
Makai Lemon And San Francisco Could Be The Perfect Match
Recently, Lemon has been labeled as a perfect addtion with the Rams, where he'd play alongside NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford under an elite offensive head coach in Sean McVay. However, a recent mock draft from FOX Sports linked Lemon to the Rams' NFC West rival instead.
The 49ers are led by quarterback Brock Purdy and NFL Coach of the Year finalist Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco's offense also has some of the NFL's most talented at their position, including running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle.
Where Lemon fits in is based on the future of the 49ers wide receivers, more specifically wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings. Aiyuk's status with the team remains unknown and Jennings is set to hit free agency come March. The FOX Sports research team emphasized San Francisco's need for a go-to wide receiver and the strengths that Lemon brings to the table.
"Lemon won this year's Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best wide receiver in college football. He can also play in the slot and is tough to tackle, having also rushed for two scores on the year. In fact, he's the only player in all of FBS to have caught 10 touchdowns and have multiple rushing scores, as well," FOX Sports Research wrote.
Lemon finished wiht 1,156 receiving yards, which led all Power Four receivers, on 79 receptions and 14 total touchdowns. His smaller frame does not draw immediate attention on paper, but his tape of highlight reel catches and nuanced route-running tell much more about Lemon's talent.
Brock Purdy And Makai Lemon
It's no secret that Purdy has quickly built a name for himself following his "Mr. Irrelevant" nickname as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since he was drafted, Purdy has thrown for 13,430 passing yards, 92 touchdowns and 41 interceptions in four seasons with San Francisco. Since Purdy has fully returned from his turf toe injury, Shanahan can plan for his 2026 offense.
What makes Purdy an elite quarterback is his ability to release the ball and make decisions quickly, but also use his legs when needed. With someone like Lemon in the slot, Purdy gains an aggressive receiver capable of catching anything within his radius
Lemon played alongside quarterback Jayden Maiava, who thrived extending plays and operating within coach Lincoln Riley’s system. Pairing Lemon with an offensive-minded coach like Kyle Shanahan could maximize his skill set. With Kittle potentially back by week 1 from his achilles injury, San Francisco’s offense could be among the league’s most dangerou, making an ideal fit for Lemon.
Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.